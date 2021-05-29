33 of Princess Diana’s Oversized Collar Fashion Moments, In Photos





Without a doubt, Princess Diana was one of the greatest fashion icons of the 20th century. From her record-breaking wedding dress, to her penchant for sailor necklines and cheeky sweaters, the late Princess of Wales has never failed to turn heads in perfectly selected dresses, coats and outfits; just like her future daughters-in-law, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle are doing it now. Since the wide collar has seen a resurgence in popularity over the past few months, take a royal fashion plate for inspiration on how to wear the style. Here 33 times Princess Diana wore wide collars. Advertising – Continue Reading Below Diana, Princess of Wales, in a gray and white butterfly-patterned silk jacket and skirt designed by Caroline Charles, with matching hat and sunglasses, on a visit to Bunbury on April 8, 1983 in Western Australia. Diana arrives at Aberdeen Airport in Scotland aboard the Queen’s Flight with Prince Charles and their son Prince William in August 1984 when Diana was pregnant with Prince Harry. Princess Diana and Prince Charles at a Duran Duran concert at the Dominion Theater in July 1983. Diana at her home in Kensington Palace in February 1983. Princess Diana arrived in Auckland, New Zealand for a royal tour in April 1983, wearing a Catherine Walker outfit with a John Boyd hat. Diana wearing a Bellville Sassoon costume and John Boyd hat on a trip to Tasmania in March 1983. Diana attends a polo match wearing wide leg pants and a classic sailor blouse with an oversized collar. On the 1983 Australian tour, Diana wore a teal blue dress with a belted waist, puffed sleeves and a scalloped strappy collar. Princess Diana wears a green and white polka dot maternity dress designed by Catherine Walker with a wide white collar, while pregnant with Prince William in 1982. Lover of polka dots, Diana chose a blue and white Catherine Walker dress with a white collar for an event at Bayan Palace on March 13, 1989 in Kuwait. Princess Diana wearing a green dress with white polka dots and a white Puritan collar designed by Donald Campbell, poses with Prince Charles and their baby Prince William in the gardens of Government House in Auckland, New Zealand in April 1983 . The Princess of Wales at Kensington Palace in February 1983 in a camel dress with a 1930s-style wide collar with ruffles and a bow. Diana wore this peach Belville Sassoon dress with a ruffled, wide drape collar and John Boyd hat while on a visit to Australia in 1983. Diana attends a polo match in 1985 wearing a sheath skirt paired with a 1930s-style blouse. This peach dress with a wide ruffled neckline and a straw boater hat was Diana’s choice for Royal Ascot in 1981. Diana appeared at Mildura in Victoria, Australia in October 1985 wearing a low waist dress with a wide sailor collar with a vintage feel. The Princess of Wales wearing a blue maternity costume with a white square neck designed by Jan Van Velden and a John Boyd hat during a visit to the hospital on June 27, 1984. On the 1983 Royal Tour of Canada, Diana donned a red dress with an oversized, scalloped cape collar. The Princess attends the Bute Highland Games on August 22, 1987, wearing a green tartan dress with a white lace peregrine collar and lace cuffs. Diana wearing a white, red and black floral dress with an oversized ruffled collar in Brixton, London, November 1983. During a visit to Sultan Qaboos University in Muscat, Oman, Princess Diana wore a Paul Costelloe gown adorned with an oversized rounded collar in November 1986. Princess Diana, in a Gina Frattini velvet gown with a lace pilgrim neckline, at the National Film Theater on the South Bank of London, November 1981. Diana wearing a pale pink Victor Edelstein dress with a draped sailor collar in Melbourne, Australia in January 1988. A pregnant Princess of Wales visits the Isles of Scilly in April 1982. She wears a maternity dress by Catherine Walker that has a ruffled collar which she has paired with pearls. The Princess of Wales at the National Film Institute dinner at the Royal Festival Hall in December 1981 wearing a blue velvet gown with an oversized white lace collar and ruffled cuffs. Diana wearing a sailor collar with a bow tie during an official visit to Italy. Princess Diana chose a Bellville Sassoon maternity coat featuring an oversized peregrine collar. Princess Diana visited Venice wearing a green Emanuelles coat that had an oversized notched collar. Princess Diana at the Queen Mother’s 87th birthday celebrations on August 4, 1987 wearing an oversized navy scalloped collar. Princess Diana attended a polo match in June 1983 wearing Muir and Osborne’s infamous ‘black sheep’ sweater, paired with a wide Peter Pan collar and bow tie. Before her marriage to Prince Charles, Diana visited Cheltenham Police HQ in Gloucestershire, England in a classic oversized sailor collar with a red bow. Princess Diana made an official appearance in Australia in 1988 wearing a red dress with an exaggerated notched collar designed by Alistair Blair. Diana chose a colorful plaid dress with a white strappy collar for a visit to the island of Rotamah in Australia in October 1985. This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported to this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content on piano.io

