The silver fox effect: our obsession with aging well





It only takes a quick Google search to find lists of celebrities who are aging gracefully. What’s interesting, however, is that these lists are almost always overwhelmingly dominated by men: George Clooney, Patrick Dempsey, Hugh Jackman, Bruce Willis, etc. And while there haven’t been too many images of Ben Affleck, that could be about to change, thanks to his supposed romantic reunion with Jennifer Lopez. Did Affleck shine or take advantage of the so-called JLo Halo? Regardless, many of the top-ranked men with age lists have several characteristics in common. Will Ben Affleck (bottom right) join the ranks of celebrities who age well in club? (Clockwise from top left corner) Brad Pitt, Patrick Dempsey, Hugh Grant, George Clooney, Hugh Jackman. Credit:Getty



Most, if not all of the men on the list have adopted their natural hair, and by that we mean grays. In the case of Clooneys, he’s pretty much made his mark. Ditto the men sporting laissez-faire stubble (see Brad Pitt), and nailing the Im cool but I’m not raiding the dress code of my teenage sons wardrobe. With so many copies (of acres!) Devoted to gracefully aging women, and much of it through thinly veiled threats of invisibility and fear of buying Product X (only $ 399!), It just seems fair. that experts share their advice on how men can bridge that gap between 40s and 50s with aplomb. Personal shopper and stylist Sally Mackinnon says around 30% of her clients are men and might seek her services when they change jobs, after a relationship breakdown, or when they realize they haven’t. not updated their wardrobe for 20 years or more. Style inspiration… Idris Elba. Credit:AP She says men often have outdated ideas about age-appropriate dressings. As menswear became more and more fitted and tapered to the body, one man would usually say that I can’t wear skinny jeans because I’m not 25. But we need to get out of that loose, pleated front, cuffed, shapeless silhouette of the early 2000s.



She says her favorite celebrities for inspiration are Ryan Reynolds, Bradley Cooper, Daniel Craig and Idris Elba. What makes a man stylish is keeping it simple, with clean lines and blocky colors, she says. Christian Kimber regularly uses older models in his campaigns.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos