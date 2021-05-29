Men’s fashion shows in Milan mark return to normal





The 2021 edition of the event Milan Menswear, which will take place from June 18-22 in the Italian city of Milan, it will take place in a mixed way, with digital and face-to-face events, as part of the gradual return to normality in Italy after the release of the Covid-19 pandemic. Organizers reported today that free withdrawals will be made for operators in the sector and the members of the four face-to-face parades, in charge of Dolce & Gabbana, Etro and Giorgio Armani, with a double pass. “We hope that as the vaccination campaign progresses, this will be the last (menswear) week with a majority of digital events,” said Milan mayor adviser Cristina. Tajani, to reporters. The event includes 48 appointments, 9 presentations by appointment and 6 events for a total of 63 brands. Among the novelties, there is The beginnings of Diesel which, with its new creative director, Glenn Martens, will present on June 21 a collection “for all genres”. It is also a first for several brands, including Andrea Pompilio for Harmont & Blaine. // Xuxa’s daughter Sasha Meneghel designed her own wedding dress Instead, “the attention of the Italian Fashion Chamber is renewed on issues of global importance, such as sustainability,” explained President Carlo Capasa, noting that the thematic room Designers for the Planet will return to the event’s digital platform with 9 emerging designers and the “showrooms” will also have space. This will be done in collaboration with the Italian Confederation of Craftsmen and with the support of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Agency for the Promotion of Italian Businesses Abroad (ICE). Meanwhile, the Sozzani Tazzoli Milano Foundation will promote 10 new Italian and international designers. We are ready to receive operators with security measures, who will be able to travel in June. We will give the possibility to take free samples, also to the press and to buyers, and we present security guidelines, which we are still aiming for, as we saw in September and July of last year. So that the international press has called it the safest fashion week in the worldCapasa explained. Precisely, to celebrate the gradual return of face-to-face events, on June 19, a Fashion Week opening cocktail will be held in an open-air place, in compliance with anti-Covid-19 regulations. Slowly it’s back to normal, but without losing sight of the way the pieces have been constructed in recent months, the nominations at Milano Moda Uomo will therefore be broadened, as happened in recent editions, all over the world, thanks to partners such as Tencent Video, for Mainland China. And China is precisely the country which favors the recovery of the sector: according to the economic trends of the Fashion Chamber, it waits closing 2021 with a turnover of 80,000 million euros, 17% more than in 2020. “March was a turning point, a trend reversal, although we are not yet at pre-pandemic levels,” Capasa said. However, he concluded, “We are doing better than the maximum planned, so we should close with 10% less than in 2019 and we hope 2022 will bring us back to normal billing.” And the biggest wish, of course, is to once again have a fashion week where all the parades are face to face. Milan Fashion Week will remain largely virtual for menswear teasers in June, as international travel is just starting to pick up amid the lifting of coronavirus restrictions. Follow us @estilotn and discover the latest in fashion and beauty.

