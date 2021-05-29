Connect with us

Fashion

Queen Letizia of Spain cuts an elegant figure in a pink dress as she joins King Felipe in Madrid

Published

12 seconds ago

on

By


Queen Letizia of Spain cut an elegant figure as she joined King Felipe for a ceremony to mark Armed Forces Day in Madrid earlier today.

The Spanish royal, 48, donned a blush pink blazer dress with a pair of fuschia heels and a matching clutch as she stood alongside King Felipe for the event in town this morning.

The couple donned sanitary masks in accordance with coronavirus regulations in Spain during their participation in the event.

Queen Letizia of Spain, 48, cut an elegant figure as she joined King Felipe, 52, for a ceremony marking Armed Forces Day in Madrid earlier today.

The mother of two marched alongside Madrid's Interim Regional President Isabel Diaz Ayuso and Spain's Defense Minister Margarita Robles (left and right)

The mother of two marched alongside Madrid’s Interim Regional President Isabel Diaz Ayuso and Spain’s Defense Minister Margarita Robles (left and right)

The Spanish royal donned a blush pink blazer dress with a pair of fuschia heels and a matching clutch as she stood alongside King Felipe for the event in Spain this morning.

The Spanish royal donned a blush pink blazer dress with a pair of fuschia heels and a matching clutch as she stood alongside King Felipe for the event in Spain this morning.

The typically elegant royal opted for subtle makeup, adding just a dash of blush to her cheeks to complement her natural glow.

Meanwhile, she swept her brunette locks into a low bun, revealing dangling green earrings.

It comes amid a busy time for the royal, who joined the rest of her family yesterday to witness her daughter Leonor’s confirmation.

The young princess, 15, a student at Santa Maria de los Rosales school, opted for a royal blue dress which she coordinated with a pair of nude beige pumps, and wore a navy blue mask that complies with the regulations on coronaviruses.

Queen Letizia swept her brunette locks into a high bun, revealing green earrings, as she attended the event earlier today.

Queen Letizia swept her brunette locks into a high bun, revealing green earrings, as she attended the event earlier today.

Queen Letizia swept her brunette locks into a high bun, revealing green earrings, as she attended the event earlier today.

Queen Letizia could be seen waving to the crowd as she walked alongside King Felipe at the event today

Queen Letizia could be seen waving to the crowd as she walked alongside King Felipe at the event today

The royal, who was joined by her sister Princess Sofia and her parents, King Felipe and Queen Letizia, was confirmed at the Parroquia de la Asuncin de Nuestra Seora de Aravaca, which is the same church where she made her first communion in 2015.

The teenager, who turns 16 in October, will study from September at the famous UWC Atlantic College, located at St Donat’s Castle in the 12th century, Wales.

Princess Leonor wore her shoulder-length blonde locks and opted for no jewelry, while her younger sister, Infanta Sofa, 13, opted for a floral dress and wore her hair in loose curls that cascaded down her shoulders .

At one point, the royal couple bowed their heads during the ceremony, as King Felipe greeted

At one point, the royal couple bowed their heads during the ceremony, as King Felipe greeted

Queen Letizia opted for a pink ensemble for the occasion, pairing her heels with a cute clutch

Queen Letizia opted for a pink ensemble for the occasion, pairing her heels with a cute clutch

The couple could be seen speaking with soldiers at the event today alongside Spain's Defense Minister Margarita Robles.

The couple could be seen speaking with soldiers at the event today alongside Spain’s Defense Minister Margarita Robles.

Meanwhile, their effortlessly elegant mother, Queen Letizia, donned a monochrome ensemble, pairing a white blouse with sleek black pants.

And a few days ago the royal hosted an event on female leadership in the workplace in Madrid.

She opted for a recycled Hugo Boss dress for the meeting of the Spanish Federation of Business Women, which she first wore in 2019 at an event marking World Rare Disease Day.

The royal couple waved to the crowds as they left the event in Madrid this morning (pictured together)

The royal couple waved to the crowds as they left the event in Madrid this morning (pictured together)

The wife of King Felipe VI, who is the Honorary President of the Federation, paired the favorite dress with black and white stilettos and added a white crossbody bag, which she hung over her left shoulder.

The event aimed to encourage female leadership in companies and discuss ways to end gender discrimination in the workplace.

Letizia bet on the recycled look to make a good impression when arriving at the ESADE Auditorium in Madrid.

The dress featured an asymmetrical neckline and a thin black belt that hooped the royal at the waist.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: