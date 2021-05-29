Parakeet traffickers are back and shorter than ever





Whether you like them or not, the parakeet traffickers are back. When I was growing up in the ’80s and’ 90s such a revealing swimsuit was a social death unless you were training for the 1,500-meter freestyle. Baggy boardies reigned, preferably mid-calf with a pattern of flames smoldering the leg. But trendy men’s swimwear has become shorter and tighter than ever. Short shorts, like these swim briefs from Commas, are fun. Swimsuit cuts are definitely changing, and guys are keen to show off more thigh, but it’s not in a shabby way, says Richard Jarman, founder and creative director of Sydney Commas’ swimwear brand. The four-year-old brand is gaining a lot of buzz on the global stage, showing this year at Milan Fashion Week Digital alongside Gucci, Prada and Fendi. There are a lot of really stylish short shorts available and I know so many guys who a few years ago would never wear swim trunks but they are happy to wear them now.



Films are a fertile source of inspiration. Jarman framed a recent comma collection around a preppy period movie The talented Mr. Ripley, even interviewing legendary 89-year-old costume designer Ann Roth for her design inspiration. Although set in 1950s Italy, the crisp white shirts, flowing linens and tiny swimwear worn by Jude Laws character Dickie Greenleaf are still in fashion today. Commas sources materials from Japan and Europe, with a push towards fabrics such as recycled polyamide and organic cotton. Swimming prints are more and more jazzed up. For a long time, people didn’t think sustainable fabrics went hand in hand with luxury space, Jarman says. But now there are many big companies offering reclaimed nylons and similar products. Men’s swim prints have traditionally been pretty conservative, but today’s climate has seen the demand for upbeat prints (puppies! Palm trees! Pancakes!) And palettes of lighter colors, from buff neutrals to sweet sorbets. Guys are more and more adventurous with fashion and want to dress brighter, says Jarman. I have never seen so many white clothes in my life; men wear lighter pants that are filtered into swimwear.



For me, unless you’ve broken the Chris Hemsworth fitness app, you better wear a pair of well-fitting swim shorts a few inches above the knee, unless swimming is laps. . But Jarman insists you don’t need a six pack to wear panties. I swim almost every morning and some of the guys I see swinging around the Sydneys Bronte pool, I think anyone can wear whatever they want! he laughs. It’s all about self-confidence, and we were at a point where we can all embrace our natural figure.

