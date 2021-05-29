3 maximum fashion trends I depend on to brighten up my wardrobe

It’s no secret that minimalist fashion has reigned both on and off the catwalks in recent years. Soft color palettes, raised basics, and sculpted silhouettes are just a few of the minimalist codes that permeate throughout fashion. And while this trendy aesthetic has been slowly gaining the upper hand for some time, the COVID-19 lockdown seemed to amplify it, much to my initial dismay. Suddenly I missed the color and texture of maximalist fashion trends. But, with few places to visit and people to see, it seemed like even my most hip friends were cutting back on their wardrobes to simplify everyday uniforms with comfy and easy pieces.

While I’ve always fallen somewhere in the middle of the spectrum of minimalist and maximalist, I eventually found myself looking for simple, effortless pieces. An elegant mesh dress or a casual matching ensemble were the preferred options, and almost always in a neutral tone. Every once in a while, I found myself staring in my closet and staring longingly at the statement pieces that I had nowhere to wear. But for the most part it was out of sight and out of mind.

Recently, however, I’ve had this growing urge to make bolder fashion choices. I spent a few weeks in my childhood home earlier this year and took a shopping spree in my mom’s closet, where I was reinspired by all the extravagant pieces she saved from the ’80s. and 90. The volume! The prints! I almost forgot. It was this velvet, zebra print number in particular that really did it for me. That, added to the approach of warmer summer days and the reopening of the city that solidified it. For a year, I had suppressed the need to dress and play with my fashion choices, and it was all coming back to life.

I now find myself gravitating to the loud, extravagant rooms in my closet that were sat down and dusted off last year. Casual dinner on Wednesday evening? Of course, I’m going to put on a neon green mini dress. Sunday afternoon with the family? Why not wear my glittery heels! Impractical is not a common consideration when dressing and it’s a real joy to embrace the most is the attitude. I still wear track and field when working from home, but even that has evolved. My matching sets are now bright orange (like this new favorite) instead of black or gray, so when I take my 20 minute walks around the block, I announce to the world that fun fashion is back. I am ready to make a statement!

No matter where you are on the spectrum, I encourage you to explore the maximalist attitude I am committing to this summer and free yourself from any style restrictions unintentionally placed on yourself last year. I promise you, it’s so good to lean into the world of extravagance and let your wardrobe be an escape again. And luckily, there’s no shortage of vibrant hues and kitschy prints right now, so get ready to fill your basket. Ahead, see the three anti-minimalist looks I will experience in any season and shop the pieces I fill my wardrobe with.

Flashy colors

Bright and beautiful colors have an instant ability to change my energy and mood. I spread the light with my gaze in cheerful hues that make me want to celebrate outdoors.

Bold prints

From retro flowers to nostalgic checks, there is a wide variety of kitschy prints that I am using to show my personality this summer. Dressing up patterns also works with color combinations, so if color isn’t quite your thing, a neutral animal print or a black and white gingham look can still provide a maximalist effect.

Opulent accessories

Nothing brings drama better than a statement accessory to complete a look. A bold earring or an unusual shoe can completely change the energy of an otherwise polished or simple outfit. If you’re feeling intimidated into channeling the maximalist look from head to toe, funky accessories are also the place to start.