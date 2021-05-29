These 43 retailers offer discounts

Memorial Day weekend has arrived, which means summer weather has arrived as well. So what better way to gear up for the sunny season than with new sandals, shorts and swimwear? With the abundance of Memorial Day clothing sales, you can update your wardrobe for less.

The Memorial Day sales rush couldn’t have come at a better time when everyone wanted to wear something other than Zoom-compatible sweatpants and tops for once. And with exciting offers from retailers like Nordstrom, The Outnet and East Danish, you have no shortage of options. Below, shop clothing, footwear and accessories sales, and be sure to check out our list of Memorial Day bestsellers happening this weekend.

Memorial Day clothing sales to shop this weekend

Saks Fifth Avenue: Saks Designer sale is a great opportunity to save up to 50% on brands like Ganni, Zimmermann and Johanna Ortiz.

Nordstrom: Can’t wait for the Nordstroms Anniversary Sale? Until June 6, you can save up to 50% on clothes, shoes and accessories for the whole family thanks to department stores Semi-annual sale.

Anthropology: This weekend only, get an additional 40% off over 1500 items in Anthropologies sales section.

Faherty: From now until May 31, Faherty takes 50% off new markdowns. Go ahead, treat yourself to some linen buttons.

Frame: Until May 31, the famous denim brand is reducing its sales section.

Eddie bauer: Save 50% on your purchase of regular priced items (no code required) and 50% off clearance with code HIKING50. The offer is valid on clothing and accessories for men and women.

Hello Yoga: The # 1 selling sportswear brand is offering up to 60% off hundreds of sale styles.

Alice + Olivia: In honor of Memorial Day, get an extra 20% off all styles of Alice + Olivias sale, no promo code needed.

Beyond yoga: Until May 31, buyers can get an additional 25% discount sell items. Because, let’s be honest: you can never have too many pairs of leggings.

The Outnet: The Outnet has great deals all year round, but right now they are offering up to 80% off designer clothes, which is one of the best selling Memorial Day clothes we have. have seen so far.

Jack wolfskin: Consider the Jack Wolfskins Memorial Day Sale as your official call to the wild. Until June 1, you can save 20% site-wide with the promo code SUMMERWOLF20.

Repackaging: Coded MAY2021 you will get 15% discount on Rebags designer handbags and accessories.

Adidas: Get 25% Off Sitewide Adidas With Promotional Code SAVE25.

Tea collection: Shopping for children too? Save 25% on new arrivals and 30% on Tea Collection clothing already on sale.

East Danish: Take up 50% off men’s designer items brands like Vince, Theory and APL.

Neiman Marcus: Save up to 50% on clothes, shoes, handbags and other accessories during Neiman Marcus Sale of luxury brands.

Bonobos: During the Springboard To Summer Sale Bonobos, you can benefit from a 25% discount on the whole site. Our advice? Stock up on some new golf jerseys and pairs of swimsuits while being at a reduced price.

Bandier: Right now you can get an extra 30% off Bandiers sell items. We see new sports bras, leggings and sneakers in your future.

Aerosols: Looking for new sandals? Check out the Aerosoles Summer Kickoff sale where you can buy a pair at half price, with no code required.

Levi’s: Denim brand is offering 30% off sitewide, plus an additional 50% off sale styles with code SMILE.

Nike: Save up to 40% reduction on almost 2000 items.

Cole haan: Cole Haans Memorial Day clothing sale includes men’s and women’s clothing at 50% off. You can also get an additional 20% discount on some styles with code MDW20.

Farfetch: Buy brands like Off-White, Y-3 and Adidas for up to 50% off.

State bags: Until May 31, you can benefit from a 25% reduction on the whole site.

Good American: The brand founded by Kardashian is known for making comfortable, waist-tailored jeans. In honor of Memorial Day, buyers can save an additional 40% on sale items.

The north face: Save 25% on select clothes for men and women, as well as outdoor equipment.

Onzie: The sportswear brand offers 25% discount on the whole site with code MEMORIAL.

MM La Fleur: From May 28 to May 31, you can take up to 80% off trendy finds from brands.

Firearm: Claim a new denim shorts or denim jacket for 20% off with code MEMORIAL20.

Richer poorer: Spend at least $ 100 on super soft Richer Poorers loungewear and you’ll get 25% off sitewide. This reduction will be automatically applied upon your departure.

Solid and striped: Enjoy 25% off the entire site of swimwear brands with code MDW21.

Countryside: Goal outdoor clothing and equipment up to 50% off, no promo code needed.

Aurate: The promo code SUMMER You will get 15% off orders under $ 250, 20% off orders of $ 250 or more, and 25% off orders of $ 500 or more.

Pact: If you’ve wanted to add durable pieces to your wardrobe, Pact is a great place to start. This weekend, all eco-responsible clothing brands are at reduced prices.

Modcloth: Start your Memorial Day shopping early with ModCloth. The retailer offers 30% off regular priced items and an additional 50% off sale items.

Zappos: Zappos may be known for its extensive shoe collection, but the brand also has some great clothing. On its Memorial Day sale, you can save up to 30% on both categories.

Draper James: The company founded by Reese Witherspoon is offering an additional 30% off sale items starting on Memorial Day.

Fossil: Coded HISUMMER will earn you an extra 40% off all Fossil sale styles.

Sunglasses hut: The Sunglass Huts Memorial Day Sale gets you 20% off sitewide, so now is the perfect time to finally invest in a new pair of sunglasses.

Attic: Save 50% on t-shirts, tank tops and shorts, and 40% on almost everything else at Lofts this weekend.

Flower of Evil: You can get an extra 20% off Fleur du Mals sale items from May 28th to 31st.

Hobo bags: Use code MEMDAY25 for an additional 25% on all already discounted wallets and bags in the Hobos sales section.

Joy: Joie buyers can get extra 30% off sale items with promo code MD2021.