Durham Uni fashion show apologizes after FUZE accused them of ‘brand identity theft’
FUZE Bristol said ‘Durham University team shows lack of innovation and disregard for creative integrity’
FUZE Bristol has accused rival university fashion show WALKON Durham of “brand identity theft”.
The allegations were made after members of FUZE Bristol found WALKON’s Instagram page and were shocked at the apparent similarities between the two collectives.
WALKON apologized for the initial graphics they accepted were similar to FUZEs, but argues that they have since changed designers and this style change to a new set of graphics does not look like FUZE.
FUZE created side-by-side comparisons of several Instagram posts created by their designers Sophie cherry and Millie Elliott.
They believe the WALKON team has shown a disregard for creative integrity and FUZE cannot ignore that much of our work has been copied.
WALKON’s Instagram bio says they aim to create a brand that is focused on “sustainability, diversity and creativity.” This post is very similar to the core values of FUZE Bristol which you will see on the left of the image.
The apparent similarities extend to the fashion aesthetic as well. FUZE CEO Pippa said that in her role she wanted to focus on promote the avant-garde approach ”.
The two CEOs were on the same page with WALKON’s 2021 show called An Escape to the Avant Garde ”.
The Bristol tab spoke with FUZE to see what they thought of the situation.
They said: From core values of inclusiveness, diversity and sustainability (which we developed last June) featured on their Instagram, to brand logos and carbon copy graphics, the Durham University team shows a lack of innovation and a contempt for creative integrity ”.
FUZE went on to say, “While we are shocked at their actions, we are very honestly proud that our message and brand identity is being echoed across the country.”
FUZE is happy to see that other fashion collectives have been inspired to embrace a message of diversity and sustainability, but ask that “if you are interested in bringing FUZE influence, or hiring our creatives, for your university in the future, please contact us first ”.
Can i copy your homework
Yeah, change it up a bit so that it doesn’t seem obvious you copied
Okay pic.twitter.com/PE1MR3Q6nG
– The Bristol tab (@TheBristolTab) May 28, 2021
In a statement to The Bristol Tab, WALKON said, “We weren’t aware of FUZE’s core values, so any similarities are purely coincidental. We believe that our values of “sustainability, diversity and creativity” are fundamental values that all individuals should uphold. We chose these values based on our social context in Durham and our creative inspiration as Anti-Agency and Dazed.
“We recognize the similarities between our original graphics. We’ve since changed designers, hence a change of style to a new set of graphics that we don’t think are FUZE-like. We apologize for our initial graphics and are happy to remove them.
“We know this only comes from a place of admiration for their excellent graphics for which we should have credited FUZE as our first source of inspiration.”
The selected image: @alicesuttonphotography
