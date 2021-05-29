Fashion tips for curvy women

The challenge of zero height standards and the democratization of size and shape mean that real women, including short curvy women, tall but not modeled and curvy and proud feel more comfortable, accepted. and less under pressure. But while perfection is no longer synonymous with being skinny, real women still face real issues when it comes to how to dress. They always want to look slimmer, sleeker, more courteous, and classy. It takes a certain know-how and experience in styling.

Here are some basic tips for nailing your clothes

Find the right balance between snug and too tight

There is a difference between being in a hurry in a dress and a dress that fits your body well. You shouldn’t see any underwear lines through the dress, that’s when you know it’s too tight.

Everyone should have an arsenal of shapewear

Every woman needs a little bit of tightening, straightening and support sometimes. Generally, smoothing the stomach and hips can make us look more refined and polished in our clothes. The number one piece that women should have is a body briefing.

Do not wear leggings as pants

There is too much personal information on the streets of many cities because of this trend. Leggings are not pants. They are meant to be worn under clothing. That is why they are sold with stockings and accessories in department stores.