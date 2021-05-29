RI man charged with murder after shooting dead man in North Attleboro | Local News

NORTH ATTLEBORO A Rhode Island man was charged with murder in the shooting death of a local man in a High Street building on Wednesday.
The suspect, Adam Walker, 33, whose last known address was in East Providence, was arrested on Friday evening, the Bristol District Prosecutor’s Office said on Saturday.
Walker is accused of shooting Peter Schifone, 38, at 64 High St., said Gregg Miliote, spokesman for Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn III.
Miliote said the shooting was not random.
Walker was arrested in Swansea by State Police detectives assigned to the district attorneys office, investigators from North Attleboro and Swansea Police, Miliote said.
No information on a motive was disclosed or whether the police recovered the murder weapon.
Miliote said the murder investigation was still ongoing and no further information was available.
Walker was being held and was due to be arraigned Tuesday in Attleboro District Court.
In addition to the murder, Walker faces charges of illegally carrying a firearm and illegally carrying a loaded firearm.
The homicide happened around 4 p.m. Wednesday at the Schifones Apartment at 64 High St., a large Victorian-style house in a historic North Attleboro neighborhood that has been converted into apartments.
Schifone was shot in the stomach and rushed to Sturdy Memorial Hospital where he later died, authorities said.
The shooting stunned locals who said it was generally a quiet area.
The last homicide in North Attleboro took place in August 2019 on Birch Road.
Three men were stabbed during a rally at 25 Birch Rd. And two died of their injuries.
One suspect, Daniel G. Randall, then 19, of 25 Birch Rd., Has been charged with two counts of murder and one each of assault with a weapon with intent to murder and dismemberment, court records show .
David Linton can be reached at 508-236-0338.
