If comfort is the legacy of pandemic fashion, where are the heels?





At no other time in history has the sneaker, once synonymous with sports, tech billionaires and Jerry Seinfeld, been so ubiquitous in our daily lives. Beginning of 2019, United States Vogue Editor-in-chief Anna Wintour said sneakers will be this year’s biggest trend. And despite Libby Page, editor-in-chief of the fashion market at Net-a-Porters, predicting late last year that suitable footwear would return in 2020, the coronavirus pandemic has only further increased our dependence on sneakers. During the long months at home, the sneaker was our friend. Walking was one of our rare freedoms; it was incumbent on us to wear comfortable shoes while we did this. Credit:Getty Images During the long months at home (maybe on JobKeeper, or at least in the grip of uncertainty over our income), when we couldn’t justify discretionary fashion purchases, the sneaker was our friend. Walking was one of our rare freedoms; it was incumbent on us to wear comfortable shoes while we did this.



We know sneaker sales have exploded because retailers told us so. Beyonc’s latest version of Adidas from Ivy Park featured a pair of $ 230 mint green high top shoes that flew off shelves within days of their release. It has been questioned whether sneakers are the new “lipstick economy,” a term that explains why even in times of economic recession, lipstick sales (and cosmetics, in general) tend to remain stable. But if there’s one thing we’ve learned from COVID-19, it’s that lipsticks and face masks make sticky companions. So if sneakers and sweatpants were the two hallmarks of pandemic fashion and comfort their enduring heritage, where do high heels and dress shoes fit into our future? That’s a tricky question to answer, says Bridget Veals, general manager of womenswear, footwear and accessories at David Jones. She says that while women will wear heels again, they are unlikely to wear them as often or for as long as before, especially among work-at-home sets. As lockdowns have eased, Veals says sneaker sales have not plunged, a sure sign that while we may be keen on getting dressed, our feet are happy to maintain the state of comfort imposed on us. 2020. While some styles are slowly picking up interest, Veals says that instead of jumping straight into heels, it’ll be the summer of the chunky sandal. And when we wear heels, Veals says he’s more likely to be in the range of six centimeters higher than a kitten, lower than a stiletto, except on special occasions where something like, by example, a tribute to Saint Laurent of 10.5 centimeters is regaining interest.



“There are still key brands like Jimmy Choo, Ren Caovilla and Christian Louboutin where heel heights will stay high,” she says. “[The question is] how long you keep them … it makes you feel normal again. “

