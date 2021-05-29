Finals Mare Nostrum Monaco: live recap of day 1

2021 SEA TOUR MONACO

Many of the swimmers we saw competing at the European Championships in Budapest are back in the pool in Monaco, includingKatinka Long,Yuliya EfimovaandCharlotte Bonnet.

Arno Kammingawill kick off tonight’s action in Monaco in the 200 breaststroke as he leads the field with a morning swim time of 2: 12.18.

The Hungarian Iron Lady ran the 200 freestyle, 200 backstroke and 100 steal earlier in the day and maintains her reputation as one of the swimmers with the busiest schedules.

200 Breast Men

As expected,Kamminga clinched a comfortable victory in that event with a time of 2: 10.39. The 24-year-old clocked a time of 2: 07.35 while racing in Budapest last week, earning him a silver there. His life record stands at 2: 06.85 which he set during the race in Rotterdam last December.

The second place was occupied by Miguel-Alejandro De Lara Ojeda from Mexico (2: 12,53). The 26-year-old dropped his preliminary time significantly to 2: 25.23 to clinch second place here.

Third place went to his Dutch compatriotArjan Knippingwho stopped the clock in 2: 15.00. Knipping is a medley specialist and holds the Dutch national records in the 200 and 400 medley.

100 Breast Woman

First seed in three women’s breaststroke eventsYuliya Efimovawon the first women’s breaststroke of the competition with a time of 1: 07.08 in the 100m edition.

Russian breaststroke specialist had a good second ahead of Mexico Byanca Rodriguez Villanuevawho holds a personal best 1: 07.74 at the 2019 Pan Am Games.

Finland’s breaststroke strength is largelyJenna laukkanenwho finished in 3rd place here.

100 free men

A Splash and Dash 100 men’s free-standing sawMaxime Grousset being the only man to cross the 49 seconds mark and win the event in 48.28. Grousset came very close to diving under that mark this morning but had just started with 49.04.

He easily took victory here as his closest competitor was more than a second behind with 49.44 – this time timed by his French compatriot.Charles Rihoux.

Trinidad and TobagoDylan carter took third place (49.98), completing the top three and the list of men who crossed the 50-second mark.

200 free women

The hotly contested race we expected in the women’s 200 freestyle was not to be like the Frenchwoman,Charlotte Bonnet, was in a league of its own. The freestyle specialist clocked 1: 58.38, finishing almost two seconds ahead of her closest competitor. Katinka Long.

Hosszu, who had a busy three-event schedule today, was out of his preliminary time of 1: 59.7 – here at 2: 00.12. She did, however, do enough to hold back her Hungarian teammateEvelyn Verraszto who touched behind her in 2: 00.56.

200 Fly men

After swimming the foreplay this morning,Chad le Closturned the heat up here at the 200 flies – winning the event in 1: 56.88.

The Olympic gold medalist had a tough bout ofKregor zirk, the Estonian swimmers touching him just behind him in 1: 57.45 and improving his preliminary time to 2: 00.34.

The podiums were completed byLogan Fontaine who clocked 2: 02.02 The youngster shaved 0.06 off his old personal best in doing so.

100 Fly woman

Shortly after swimming the 200 freestyle, Hosszu was back on top of the 100 fly with a winning time of 1: 00.62. This cuts her morning time by almost a second.

French and first seed for the finalMika heideyeralso fell below 61 seconds with a time of 1: 00.91. Finishing the finalists 1-2-3 wasLaura Lahtinenfrom Finland (1: 01.08).

100 male back

Yohann Ndoya Brouardwon the men’s 100 comfortably here and beat his preliminary time of 55.29 by nearly two seconds in the process.

The 20-year-old has just won a bronze medal in this event in Budapest, which he did on a par with Greece.Apostolos Christouin 52.97. He got there around that time here with 53.53.

Behind him wasOmar Pinzonfrom Colombia with 54.76 who easily took second place aheadLadislas Salczer(56.65).

200 back women

French womanFantine Lesaffreshowed his class in this event, winning in 2: 14.99. She was well ahead of the rest of the field, pushing hard on the 3rd 50 and supporting him with a solid second 100 meters.

Celia Pulido Ortizmaintained the pace for the first 100 and eventually finished second behind Lesaffre in 2: 18.71. She just got outLouise Lefebvre who hit in 2: 18.86.

200 IM gentlemen

A four-way final in the men’s 200m MN saw Jeremy Desplanchestaking the win in 1: 58.46. The Swiss swimmer recently won a silver medal in this event while racing in Budapest at the European Championships.

Although he was about two seconds off his silver medal time here, he took part of his preliminary time of 2: 01.73.

Behind him was DutchmanArjan Knippingwho earlier ran the 200 breaststroke. He improved on his third place in that event to finish second here with 2: 01.08. The third went toTeemu Vuorelain 2: 05.47.