Mitesh Jain, Founder of AAVYA Fashion -An entrepreneur with a vision and a lifestyle





Building a business in this competitive world is not a cup of tea for everyone. There are thousands of people with the same idea, but only those with clear vision, patience, and determination achieve it. One of those visionaries who succeeded from scratch in the entrepreneurship world, Mitesh Jain, has proven that with passion, innovation and hard work, no one can stop you from being successful. Mitesh Jain was born in Surat to a humble Jain family. He always dreamed of starting his own business and establishing a benchmark in the world of entrepreneurship. He founded AAVYA FASHION in 2017, which is one of the leading Indian companies specializing in sarees and traditional Indian clothing. They supply over 200 varieties of sarees in the Indian market, each uniquely designed with the tastes of modern Indian women in mind today. Surat based Aavya Fashion supplies all over India and now has a vision to export to other countries and expand globally. Today, Mitesh has created a whole tribe of his lifestyle and expensive cars on social media. Loving the luxury lifestyle, he has his own brilliant style statement. He has a fetish for premium cars and his dream is to buy Lamborghini. Mr. Jain has a great passion for travel and is keen to travel all over the world to experience luxury fashion, culture, food, people and lifestyle around the world. The dynamic entrepreneur is currently working on business development and social media strategies to develop Aavya Fashion as many buyers are showing interest on the internet. Mr. Mitesh says I believe in working 100% and living life to the fullest without any regrets. And if you’ve worked hard enough, the results are always fruitful. What makes Aavya fashion sarees unique and different is that they are a mix of both modern and ethnic. Their attractive collection of creatively designed sarees which are creatively designed using innovative technologies beautifully showcase Indian values ​​and also reflect beauty, elegance, simplicity and glamor at the same time. (MJ) Fashion Mitesh Jains Aavya made remarkable contributions to Surat and Maharashtra; and the addition of feathers to the cap is that Aavya fashion is listed under India’s Most Valuable Fashion House, which focuses on promoting Indian saree fashion and culture to the next generation. Mr. Mitesh envisions Aavya Saree as part of every woman’s wardrobe. The business enthusiast says every Indian woman has to wear our design at least once to feel the dynamic quality of the fabric, the values ​​and the essence of the new Indian sarees. With hard work and many sleepless nights, Mitesh has enabled his business to achieve multi-crore annual sales in just three years and continues to generate jobs for hundreds of people, helping to drive growth. of the Indian economy. Mr. Jain advises aspiring entrepreneurs Make money and expand your business, but do not degrade our Mother Earth nature, we also need to take care of the environment. The young emerging Indian entrepreneur is definitely a source of inspiration for those who wish to stand out in the world of entrepreneurship. To follow more updates, you can follow me Mitesh Jain (MJ) and Fashion house AAVYA Posted on May 29, 2021







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos