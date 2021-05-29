Cult Gaia Serita Dress Dupe on Amazon: Get the look for just $ 20

When Hailey Bieber first published in the Cult Gaia Serita Dress Last summer, I immediately pinned the photo to my fashion-inspired Pinterest board. I loved the minimalist yet sexy silhouette, from the long, chunky body length to the stunning belly cutouts. Then other celebrities like Kylie Jenner and Rosie Huntington-Whately tried it on for size and I got totally obsessed. While I’m saving for the real thing, I’m proud enough of the Amazon dupe I found to hold me back in the meantime.

If you’re under your budget and just want the real deal, the Cult Gaia Serita Dress will set you back $ 458. It’s an absolutely gorgeous piece available in five different colourways, with neutral sand being by far the most popular celebrity. Its gorg, but for cotton and polyester I can’t justify dropping a half grand on just one dress so I decided to go and find a dupe to decide if I really liked the look. If I’m in love with the affordable version, I might be able to justify splurging on the Cult Gaia without buyer’s remorse.

Signal this Amazon discovery by Antopmen, available in several colors. Although I was originally looking for an exact dupe for the Sand colorway, the yellow caught my eye and I decided to give it a try. Since I’m not particularly tanned, I thought this might flatter me a bit more. $ 19.99 and Prime Shipping later the dress arrived at my doorstep.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to people, and we only offer products that we think you will love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link in this story, we may receive a small commission from the sale.

Yall, I felt like a bad bitch in that dress. Am I allowed to say that? I was really nervous putting it on, but once everything was in its place I felt like a celebrity in my own right. I was worried the length was too long on my 51 frame, but it fits me like a glove, hugging every curve of my body. At the top, the adjustable straps were a blessing that said, as a G cup my chest felt a bit ~ at risk ~, so proceed with caution or have your duct tape handy if you also have a larger chest .

The back of the dress is extremely low cut; like, low-cut skimming the booty. TBH, I have never worn anything with such a low back, and I found it very flattering! The entire dress is super sexy and pretty much puts everything on display, so I can’t recommend it enough to anyone who wants to show off at a party (vaccinated!).

As to how my dupe compares to the real deal? I haven’t felt the Cult Gaia in person, but it does appear to be a slightly thicker knit, which could be a bit forgiving for unwanted bumps and bumps. That said, the real version doesn’t have adjustable straps, which I consider a five-point staple for my Amazon discovery! To be clear, though, the Serita dress doesn’t come in yellow, so if you’re trying to pretend to rock CG, you might want to go for a different colorway.

Personally, I see myself keeping my $ 20 Amazon find and finally buy the real deal. This dress is so versatile for summer (not to mention the celebrity endorsed one) and I can absolutely see myself getting great wear from both. If you are ready to splurge, the Cult Gaia Serita Dress will upgrade your outlet wardrobe. If you want a cute dress to pose on the Gram, save your piece and hang on my Amazon alternative rather. Good shopping!