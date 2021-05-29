Tulsa police fear persists 100 years after massacre

TULSA, Okla. There has been undeniable progress in the relationship between Tulsa Police and the city’s black community over the past 100 years. Then again, it’s hard to imagine that it could have gotten worse.

Complaints about police bias and the lack of minority police officers remain. But the police chief is now a black man from northern Tulsa, the region that includes what was once the Americas. richest black business district.

In 1921, decades before the civil rights movement, even the thought of a black police chief would have been inconceivable. That year Greenwood, the black neighborhood in northern Tulsa, which includes the area known as Black Wall Street, was burnt to the ground with the help of the virtually all-white Tulsa Police Department. Triggered by accusations that a 19-year-old black man assaulted a 17-year-old white girl in an elevator, the Tulsa race massacre left just as many. like 300 dead blacks and thousands of displaced black residents. Thirty-five square blocks were set on fire and the damage amounted to millions.

The Tulsas Police Department made up for the white crowds and supplied them with weapons. Numerous reports describe white men with badges setting fire to and shooting blacks in connection with the invasion of Greenwood. According to an Associated Press report at the time, black people who were driven from their homes by the hundreds shouted: Don’t shoot! as they rushed through the flames.

After the massacre was largely ignored for decades, awareness has increased in recent years. Police Chief Chuck Jordan stood in Greenwood in 2013 and apologized for the department’s role.

I cannot apologize for the actions, inaction or failures of these officers and their leader, Jordan said. But as chief today, I can apologize for our police service. I am sorry and saddened that the Tulsa Police Department failed to protect its citizens during the tragic days of 1921.

The appointment of Wendell Franklin to succeed Jordan last year is seen by some as a measure of progress. But the Black Tulsans say it’s not enough.

I think this is something the community needs to see, said Ina Sharon Mitchell, a 70-year-old who grew up in north Tulsa. But how far does this change really go when the doors are closed?

In a 2018 Gallup-Tulsa Citivoice Index survey designed to measure quality of life issues, only 18% of black residents said they trusted the police a lot, compared with 49% of white residents, and 46% of black Tulsans said trust the police. not at all or not much, compared to 16% of whites.

According to the Tulsa Equality Indicators, produced as part of a partnership between the city and the Community Service Council, black youth were more than three times more likely to be arrested in 2020 than white youth. Black adults were more than 2.54 times more likely to be arrested than white adults and 2.65 times more likely to be subject to use of force.

In 2016, then Tulsa police officer Betty Shelby shot dead Terence Crutcher, an unarmed black man. Shelby a white woman was acquitted of manslaughter. She was reassigned to the department before resigning. For the Black Tulsans who grew up learning what happened in Greenwood, the Crutchers murders brought old pains to the surface.

I believe my killing brothers really unearthed a century of racial tension here in Tulsa, Oklahoma, said Tiffany Crutcher, Terence Crutchers’ twin sister who is also organize commemoration events for the anniversary of the massacre.

Crutcher said the relationship between Tulsa Police and the community is still strained.

Here in Tulsa, explicitly and specifically, there is not a very good relationship between law enforcement and the black community, black and brown communities, she said. The relationship is not at all good. There is no trust there.

Crutcher started the Terence Crutcher Foundation with the goal of addressing fear and mistrust between black communities and law enforcement. She is frustrated with the lack of progress in Tulsa and is particularly disappointed in Franklin.

This is someone who doesn’t believe to someone who looks like me that the Tulsa Police Department has a problem with racially biased police, she said.

He says the problem does not exist. So to me I don’t care what color you are, but if you have experience in building community relationships and doing what’s right in community policing then I can deal with you. Putting someone in this position that looks like us is just a superficial act of putting lipstick on a pig.

Franklin did not respond to multiple interview requests. During his tenure, he said police needed better training to deal with the public. But he also testified before an Oklahoma legislative panel after the 2020 nationwide protests against racial bias in police that recruit new officers is difficult because of growing public sentiment against law enforcement.

Frankly, who would want to come and do this work with everything entrusted to us, ”he said.

Greg Robinson, 31, founding organizer of Demanding a JUSTulsa and director of homestead and community property at the Met Cares Foundation, said there was a lack of transparency on the part of the Tulsa Police Department.

I think the main problem is that there is no monitoring system or citizen accountability, he said. I think that’s really where it fell. It’s not that all police are bad because they’re not. But not everyone in our community is a criminal either. And sometimes it feels like you’re being watched like that.

Mitchell said that in the 1950s and 1960s there were more black officers, which fostered a sense of partnership. It’s different now in 2019, according to the department’s annual report, 8.4 percent of employees were black, compared to 15.1 percent of the city’s total population.

When I was a kid and grew up, most of the police looked like me, she said. They lived in the community, so the relationship between the police department and the community was one-on-one. They knew the children. They knew the schools they went to. Now you don’t have that.

Robinson, who is also a board member of the Terence Crutcher Foundation, continues to be hopeful that changes can happen. He thinks it would ideally start with police outreach and local oversight and inclusion of the black community. The fact that Franklin is from the neighborhood helps Robinson to remain optimistic.

Hopefully through his tenure he can really start to inject, gauge the community around the changes we’re advocating, said Robinson. So far that hasn’t happened, but it’s definitely someone who grew up in the north. He should understand it. And I hope he would be brave enough to really include us and get involved.

Crutcher took his fight beyond Oklahoma. She said some of her recommendations are included in the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act which is under consideration. She said she was in Washington this spring with the family of Floyd, who was killed by police last year in Minneapolis, and relatives of Botham Jean and Eric Garner, also who died at the hands of the police, making pressure for the bill.

She said her brother told her in their last conversation that he was going to make her proud and that God was going to take the glory out of my life.

I believe the work I have done in this fair fight, being on the precipice of some type of change is living proof of Terences’ latest statement to me, she said. . But we have so much work to do.

