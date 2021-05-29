Oren B. Segal inspires people with her fashion ideas and blog content





Oren B. Segal is an American of Israeli descent. He is the only child of his parents, but he has a half-brother. Although he was an only child, he never lived a lonely life. Oren wants to inspire people with his story. He shares motivational content through his Facebook and Instagram accounts and he hopes to spread his inspiration to the Twitter community soon. Spreading laughter and kindness is what Oren does whenever he sees someone in need of help. Oren believes that life is full of good and bad things. However, he insisted on looking at the positive side of life rather than the negative side. He thinks it can be hard to stay positive through tough times, but it’s the best thing to keep going. Orens’ quest for success came from within, but he recognizes that his family played a big part in his journey. Despite his age and the challenges he had to face, Oren put himself in a vacuum to achieve his goals. At 21, Oren has done a lot in his life. He started playing the violin at the age of six. After graduating, Oren took a giant leap in developing her violin performance. With the knowledge gained in high school music, he moved to the University of Buffalo to study Management Information Systems (MIS). He had the opportunity to study in London for a semester, and he returned to spend another semester in Buffalo. At the moment he is studying CIS and music and is looking for opportunities to surpass himself. Besides his musical career, Oren is interested in modeling and fashion. He has been a freelance model for two years, notably associating with friends and colleagues. He recognized their influence by helping him build his network. Her curiosity and love for being unique was the origin of her interest in fashion. In addition, Oren is doing a digital marketing internship, where he created an initiative with Tone House, a fitness room. As one with the mentality of not being disturbed by the opinions of others, Oren only focuses on the things that matter in his life. He keeps a positive attitude and hopes he will one day make a better world for people. According to him, never follow the crowd if you want to be successful in your career. Strive to do something unique. At this time, Oren is considering joining the US Navy. Posted on May 29, 2021

