Maryland Men’s Lacrosse sends No.2 Duke to reach National Championship game, 14-5
Justin Shockey won his seventh face-off at the end of the second quarter, and the senior decided to do something he hasn’t done all season to take the ball himself. Shockey picked him up in midfield and immediately sprinted towards Duke goalkeeper Mike Adler, whistling him beside him.
The faceoff specialist’s fourth goal of his career was part of a 7-0 run in Maryland that put the game out of reach for the No.2 Blue Devils in the NCAA semifinals.
Jared Bernhardt led an army of eight scorers for the Terps, as they dominated throughout a 14-5 win and qualified for their 15th national championship appearance against 4th Virginia on Monday.
Maryland and Duke were two of the fastest teams in the country this season, and when they finally met in the semifinals on Saturday, their speed led to a total of 13 turnovers in the first quarter.
With no one able to take care of the ball, only three goals were scored in the opening frame. Jared Bernhardt had two for the Terps and Dyson Williams found the net once for the Blue Devils.
Bernhardt and Maryland controlled the pace for the remainder of the first half. Logan Wisnauskas ceded to Anthony DeMaio for the first goal of the second period and Bernhardt had a hat trick five minutes later for the Terps’ fourth score.
Tewaaraton finalist Michael Sowers reduced Marylands’ header to an unassisted goal, but it was the last time Duke had scored in the half, as the Terps rallied for four days before the break.
The highlight of the run was Shockeys’ unexpected goal, but Wisnauskas, Griffin Brown and Bubba Fairman also sent shots past Adler.
Maryland continued to score in the third and everyone got involved. Defensive midfielder Roman Puglise only scored his second goal of the year, and Brett Makar collected his first assist in the process.
Wisnauskas and Bernhardt each scored another goal in the closing stages of the third, giving the Terps an 11-3 lead.
Williams eventually broke a 20-minute drought, putting one ahead of Logan McNaney with eight seconds left in the third period.
With a quarterback standing between Maryland and a trip to the national title game, the Terps finished one of their strongest efforts of the season in a dominant fashion.
DeMaio scored his second goal, while Eric Holden only scored his third goal this year on an Eric Malever set-up. But it was Bernhardt who had the final say for Maryland, scoring their fifth of the day and their 69th goal of the season with less than five minutes to go.
Sowers managed to get one last collegiate goal in the final 20 seconds of the game, but the Terp defense had stifled his Blue Devils all day.
After the emphatic 14-5 victory, Maryland finds themselves in the championship game for the sixth time under Tillman and the chance to secure their perfect first season since 1973.
