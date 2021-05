Camilla Franks on her evolving style, Australian fashion. and Carla Zampatti

Every week, Sunday Life interviews a leading woman about her style and inspiration. Ahead, editor-in-chief Georgie Gordon chats with designer Camilla Franks. Camilla Franks: Everyone has the right to feel empowered and beautiful in their fashion choices. Credit:Camilla wears the Camilla x Wonder Woman collection How would you describe your style?

Opulent bohemian. It’s all about self-expression; fashion as a feeling. It certainly evolved from the barefoot hippie vibe of Bondi Beach. I’m still proud of my kaftan queen nickname and I’m still a jeweled gypsy at heart, with a penchant for lavish flowers, lace, and embellishments, but now I like to add a harder edge, with a leather jacket and studded toes, or go softer, with luxurious loungewear. It depends on my mood. What are three of the essentials of your wardrobe?

A beautiful dress, a fabulous coat and high-top Nike sneakers to follow a three-year-old. What’s the oldest thing in your wardrobe?

Old pawn rings (vintage native american).

A Camilla Abingdon Palace puffer jacket. What would you wear

on the first date? A silk slip dress is feminine and sensual without being too open. I would add a nice piece of floral and lace overlay, or some faux fur.

on a plane? Indoor clothing. I love the luxury of super comfortable rooms. Id go Camilla Zenwear in animal print.

at the Oscars? I would bring some fierce rock star glamor to this red carpet! A gold-embellished, cut-to-size bodycon jumpsuit with chandelier earrings, high heels and a full length evening coat. I would be adorned with jewels and dripping with ostrich feathers. Now, I like to add a harder touch, with a leather jacket and studded toes, or go softer with luxurious loungewear. It depends on my mood. What is your favorite fashion era?

I love the ’60s and’ 70s. Our current Runaway Royal collection is inspired by the ’60s in London and Barbara Hulanick’s iconic Biba boutique. It was the perfect place to go out. She really turned the world upside down with her art deco wonderland, filled with luxurious and lush designs. Everyone was there: the Stones and their girlfriends, the Kinks and the Who, the models Twiggy and Jean Shrimpton. 70s fashion captured the soul of a free-spirited generation, the whole flowers in their hair, the peace, the paisley, the psychedelic mess. He embodies my hippie heart and soul. The caftan has become a symbol of this time; it was exotic but relaxed.

