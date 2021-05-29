Lorraine Kelly’s striped summer dress is a hit with fans



















May 29, 2021 at 12:20 p.m. CEST



Lorraine Kelly loves to experiment with bold prints and bright colors, and her latest look combines the two. Returning to her eponymous show Friday, the presenter teamed up with a fiery red and lilac striped dress from Mango with the most chic espadrille sneakers. RELATED: Lorraine Kelly’s Companion Dog Angus Finally Meets Ruby the Pup – Find Out How It Happened Lorraine looked lovely as she spoke to Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary Giving off the main summer vibes, Lorraine rocked her sleek bob and kept her makeup natural and rosy. We love her vibrant shirt dress, and at £ 59.99 she goes straight to our baskets. Crafted from lightweight cotton, this striped style is very flattering thanks to its Mao neckline, short sleeves and belt that cinches the waist. A daily office staple, it can be paired with everything from sneakers and sunglasses to heels and a colorful clutch. READ: Lorraine Kelly’s stylish family home is a palace for her pet dogs Striped cotton dress, £ 59.99, MANGO BUY NOW Lorraine often impresses with her on-screen outfits, and earlier this month she stepped out in a stunning Main Street design. Turning to another of her favorite brands – Monsoon – for the episode, the TV star modeled a cornflower blue leopard print dress. MORE: Lorraine Kelly Posts Rare Photo Of Her ‘Little Brother’ And Gets Hilariously Told Lorraine often rocks bold prints in the series Still available at the boutique, Midi de Lorraine has been reduced from £ 65 to £ 45 in the sale. Sharing a photo of her outfit on Instagram was a big hit with the fans. “I’m looking at you now Lorraine and thought how beautiful you look in that beautiful dress, so fresh,” one wrote. “It’s a beautiful color on you Lorraine, I love this dress” added another. Loading the player … VIDEO: Lorraine Kelly’s best looks When it comes to dressing for the screen, Lorraine relies on her trusted stylist Sophie Rose Kirkwood, while her gorgeous hair and makeup is all thanks to her trusty makeup artist Helen Hand, who has spoken to HELLO before! about the beauty routine of her famous client. Slowly, she told us that Lorraine’s biggest care secret was her positive outlook on life. “Doing things like Zumba, finding the exercise you enjoy, changing your shape gives you that natural confidence to be able to try on more looks and feel comfortable in your own skin,” she said. . “I would say Lorraine is more open to experimenting now.” The selection of HELLO! Is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature articles that our editors like and approve of. HELLO! may receive a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To learn more, visit our FAQ page.







