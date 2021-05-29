Local natives compete for the NCAA Lacrosse Championships on Sunday





A number of former Section II stars and Capital Region alumni will play for the National Collegiate Lacrosse Championships on Sunday. In each of the three games for the NCAA title on Sunday, the natives of the region will face off against each other. The Division II and III men’s championship games are held at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, Connecticut, while the Division I women’s championship game will be played at Johnny Unitas Stadium in Towson, Maryland. In the Division I women’s championship game at noon, Syracuse has several former Capital Region stars including Asa Goldstock, a native of Niskayuna, as the starting goalie, while Kayla Treanor, a former Niskayuna High School star. and Syracuse, is the associate head coach of Boston College. Le Moyne, which includes a dozen former area stars, plays Lenoir-Rhyne in the Men’s Division II final at 1 p.m., while Salisbury and RIT, who each feature a former Capital Region star, are meet at 4 p.m. Hans Zimmer, a Le Moyne graduate student from Ballston Spa, said the Section II lacrosse style prepares players to compete in the Le Moynes fast-track system. The guys in our area really fit into that, Zimmer said, and were guys who know how to put their heads down and work. Former Schuylerville High School star Zach Pierce is the Moyne Section II contingent’s top scorer with seven goals and five assists this year. Pierce had one goal and three assists last Sunday in the Dolphins’ semi-final against Mercyhurst. Siblings and former Guilderland High School stars Cara Quimby (Syracuse) and Connor Quimby (Le Moyne) are among former Section II stars competing on Sunday, while Syracuse’s roster also has siblings with sisters. Karen Gray and Lauren Gray (Shenendehowa). For Salisbury, Niskayuna High School graduate Eoghan Sweeney proudly represents his 26 Win family with the number 26 he wears on his uniform. Head Coach Mike Vorgangs The Niskayuna boys’ lacrosse program has long used 26 Win as its motto and rallying cry, a reference to Eric Klosterman, one of the program’s first players who wore the number 26 and who died in during his last year of high school in April 1994. Being able to represent that number and him, it’s really important to be able to do that and represent him well, said Sweeney, who is one of Salisburys’ showdown specialists. It’s a great feeling. Sweeney is one of a variety of former Niskayuna players to wear number 26 in college. This list of former Niskayuna players who wear the number also includes Le Moyne sophomore Nick Fraterrigo. Salisbury lost their opener this year, then won their next 17 games before the league game. Sweeney said the teams are focused, however, on winning one more game rather than winning an 18th in a row. It’s really about making sure all the players are connected and making sure they’re ready for this game, said Sweeney, who played the role of high school wrestler in addition to lacrosse. Zimmer said the same is true for Le Moyne, who are 14-0 unbeaten this season. Obviously, an unbeaten season is something to always talk about, Zimmer said, but, when there’s one game left, we just know we have to come out and win that one. More from The Daily Gazette: Categories: University sports, Sports







