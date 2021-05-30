YOUSEFI A promising name in the fashion world.





Fashion is the term used to heal our personality. It provides visual information about people. This is called the type of communication that explains our clothes. Fashionable clothes are the real demand of all new generations. The dressing room which is commonly used and introduced by the celebrities is updated every day by the current fashion trends. Meet Natalie Yosefi, the woman behind the urban streetwear brand that’s famous for making a lot of noise between the NFL and the NBA. It’s a fact that the fashion world is very competitive and Natalie is a young woman who has made her recognition in the industry as well as her brand by bringing her brand to athletes like John Wall. There is no doubt that to achieve her success, she overcame several obstacles since the path to glory and success is not simple. We all know that accomplishments are not easy to accomplish. In 2017, she introduced her streetwear brand to the industry with the use of social media platforms to generate a little buzz in LA. In this way, she gained immense fame and made her recognition without any hassle. Now she is expanding her brand and is very excited to show off her stunning and amazing fall collection at Los Angeles Fashion Week this fall 2021. Natalie Yosefi was born and raised in Stockholm, Sweden. In her childhood, she spent most of her time being super creative and always creating all kinds of pieces that she will someday share with the world. Still dreaming big, she moved to Los Angeles in 2012 and decided to turn her dreams into reality. Despite the lack of technical skills compared to all the competition in the United States with hundreds of designers, Natalie has done her best to learn to sew on a more professional level by watching videos and using her god-given talent. Her driving personality makes her unstoppable!

