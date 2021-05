Infanta Sofia of Spain wears a 35.99 Mango dress for her sister’s big day

May 29, 2021 at 11:16 am CEST



Megan bull Infanta Sofia of Spain attended the confirmation ceremony for her sister, Princess Leonor, in a floral dress from Mango on Friday. Shop the royal street style of the king.

Infanta Sofia of Spain assisted his sister Princess Leonor confirmation ceremony Friday – and her high street look is a hit with royal fans. Arriving at the parish of the Assumption of Our Lady in Aravaca, the young princess teamed up with a floral dress from one of her favorite brands, Mango, with nude strappy sandals. RELATED: Princess Leonor Sports On Trendy Haircut At Confirmation In Madrid Infanta Sofia chose a flowery puff-sleeve dress from Mango for her sister’s confirmation Ready for summer, Sofia’s shiny blonde locks had been specially curled for the occasion, in which she joined her parents, King Felipe VI and Queen letizia. Priced at just £ 35.99, the royal’s latest look is a total steal! Crafted from a lightweight, floaty fabric, this pleated style features a V-neck, long sleeves and a subtle elasticated waist. Adorned with the perfect boho print, it is also part of Mango’s eco-responsible range. READ: King Felipe and Queen Letizia joined by daughters on rare family outing Pleated printed dress, £ 35.99 / $ 59.99, MANGO BUY NOW MORE: Queen Letizia Goes Business Chic In A Tailored Pencil Dress Infanta Sofia was pictured alongside her sister Leonor and parents King Felipe and Queen Letizia As for Leonor, the 15-year-old – whose official title is Princess of Asturias – appeared to pay homage to the region’s flag with her confirmation outfit, wearing a cornflower blue dress and nude strappy heels. She also debuted her new hairstyle, with a fresh, blunt cut for the ceremony. Meanwhile, Queen Letizia, known for her effortless elegance, donned an asymmetric blouse from Maksu with high-waisted slim pants. Supporting his daughter, King Felipe certainly made a statement opting for a black striped suit and blue tie, which matched Leonor’s dress – how sweet! Loading the player … VIDEO: The sweet fraternal moments of Princess Leonor of Spain and Infanta Sofia It’s no surprise that Infanta Sofia turned to Mango for the event, as she and her mother Letizia have long been fans of the label. Last year, the majority of Queen Letizia’s summer wardrobe came from Mango, including the chic zebra print jumpsuit she wore on the royal spanish tour. While strolling through Cuenca’s old town before heading to the ASPADEC Association headquarters, the monarch impressed in her printed one piece, which cost £ 49.99. The selection of HELLO! Is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature articles that our editors like and approve of. HELLO! may receive a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To learn more, visit our FAQ page.







