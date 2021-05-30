Nageotte, Morris and Norman, world leaders, highlight the Doha Diamond League





The USATF team athletes returned to Doha for the first time since the 2019 World Championships for the second stop on the World Athletics Diamond League circuit. Katie Nageotte and Sandi Morris swept the top two spots in the women’s pole vault for Team USATF, both climbing 4.84m / 15-10.5. Nageotte, who headed 4.93m / 16-2 last week in Marietta, Ga., Crossed that bar on his first attempt at victory, with Morris taking second on his second try. With Fred kerley inside and 2011 world champion Kirani James from Granada outside, Michael norman had all the pressure he needed in the men’s 400m. Norman took off quickly as usual and ran a fast, controlled race to cross the finish line with a world-leading 44.27. Anthony Zambrano of Colombia closed very quickly to clinch second place in 44.57, 0.03 ahead of Kerley, who was making his 2021 away debut in the event. Vernon Norwood was fifth in 44.87. His third legal period of less than 20 years of the year was jusssst enough to give Kenny Bednarek a stunning victory in the men’s 200m with a season record of 19.88. After the turn, even with Canada’s André De Grasse on the inside, these two men were inseparable until the photo-finish camera did the job and gave Bednarek a margin of victory of .01. Justin gatlin was fifth in 20.49, the fastest time for a 39-year-old. Rai benjamin had to do a lot of work to catch up with Alison Dos Santos of Brazil and Kyron McMaster of the Virgin Islands, and after slamming the seventh hurdle on the last curve, Benjamin’s speed and strength showed as he won in 47, 38. ahead of Dos Santos, who set another national record of 47.57 in second. Home favorite Abderrahman of Qatar struggled on his debut to the season and was fourth in 48.26. Kenny selmon (49.03) finished fifth and David Kendziera was eighth. Diamond League’s new on-field event format wasn’t nice Valarie Allman in female discus. Allman, US record holder and this year’s US leader, made the best throw in the overall standings with a 65.57m / 215-1 in the fourth round, but in the final round of sudden death between the top three pitchers, Allman finished second behind Cuban Yaim Prez. , who clocked a 61.35m / 201-3 against Allman’s 58.58m / 192-2. Whitney Ashley was ninth. After a very fast early pace in the women’s 3000m steeplechase, Emma Coburn demolished the United States’ first time for 2021 with a 9: 08.22 to place fifth. Coburn’s time is the 12th fastest performance in American history, and she has nine. Norah Jeruto of Kenya took advantage of a crash in fellow Kenyan Hyvin Kiyeng’s final jump into the water to win in 9: 00.67, world leader. Strong off the blocks and just behind Jamaican Shelly-Anne Fraser-Pryce in the women’s 100m, Javianne oliver well maintained throughout the race and was third in 11.03, the second fastest time of his career. Hannah cunliffe was fifth in 11.26 and Kiara parker was sixth in 11.26. Venezuelan Yulimar Rojas is almost unbeatable in the women’s triple jump in her current form, and she again won with a best of 15.15m / 49-8.5 and 15.11m / 49-7 in the final round of the winner. American record holder Keturah Orji was fifth with a best of 14.37m / 47-1.75. Official results can be found here. Fans can follow #JourneyToGold on Twitter, Instagram, TIC Tac and Facebook.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos