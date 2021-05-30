Fashion icon, singer, writer and animal lover

For a child discouraged from entering show business, Isaac Mizrahi certainly beat the odds.

My parents didn’t want me in this business and they were really scared that one of their kids would go into show business, Mizrahi says. It’s hard and heartbreaking, and a million to one you’re going to do, that was the message.

Still, Mizrahi has found his way to success. For over 30 years, he has been a force in the world of fashion, television, media and entertainment developing the Isaac Mizrahi brand which has made him not only a fashion icon, but a star of television (a judge on Project Runway All Stars and host of his own show The Isaac Mizrahi show) while delighting audiences with his cabaret act at Caf Carlyle in Manhattan and in theaters across the country.

Its ISAACMIZRAHILIVE! The line, launched on QVC in 2009 under the umbrella of Xcel Brands Inc., is booming and it continues to express itself through music, writing, books, cooking and its production company.

Mizrahi says he is currently very excited about several projects in development, one, a scripted series and the other, two more reality.

We met Isaac Mizrahi via Zoom from his home in Bridgehampton where he has spent most of the past year. His passions and talents seem endless, and he says he works to relax. At once affable, energetic, self-effacing and hilarious, he exudes love for New York and the Hamptons, her husband Arnold Germer and their two dogs (not necessarily in that order).

Does it surprise the people you love to sing, and is it something you’ve always done?

I see myself collectively as a kind of performer that I have always been.

All my life I have done female imitations, Streisand and Judy Garland prints which I started when I was 8 years old. It wasn’t a source of pride in the family to have this little imitator in Brooklyn.

I’m not Christina Aguilera or that kind of American Idol singer. I really try to get by with the music, and it’s so great doing it. I don’t know if I’m good or bad, but whatever, you have to be fascinating to watch this crazy person on

step.

Describe your number and the music you prefer.

I work with some incredibly distinguished jazz musicians, and what we do is kind of a classical jazz arrangement of all kinds of songs, from Irving Berlin to Madonna. The shows that I do are followed by these songs and a lot of stories and dirt that I tell on stage. This is really what is fun to connect with the audience.

How did you live growing up in Brooklyn?

I come from a Sephardic Jewish background in Brooklyn, they are sort of well off, they don’t look like typical Orthodox Jews. When I was growing up my parents weren’t really Orthodox, but the Yeshiva I went to (Yeshiva Flatbush) was. It was very, very confusing.

I couldn’t have been in a worse environment for myself growing up. I don’t know how I did it. I have become very good at defending myself. It wasn’t just the harassment that was happening from my peers, the Arabs harassed me, the parents harassed him but they didn’t know what to think of me. Like I said, I was doing female imitations, and I had puppet shows and I used to draw these crazy pictures and I always had temper tantrums. I was a monster because I was in the wrong environment.

This one teacher was so wonderful. She understood that I was in the wrong place. She helped me join the Performing Arts High School in Manhattan. It was one of the great experiences of my life. It made me who I am today.

How did the fashion part of you come out and evolve?

I have always been good at it. I started making puppets, I was good at sewing and learned to sew that way.

My dad worked in the children’s clothing business, and I was brought up with the idea that movie stars were such beautiful people, and I was also raised with the idea that I was not that beautiful. . There were all these really beautiful kids in my class and then there was me: I was really fat. I lost about 75 pounds when I was in my second year in high school.

I was just convinced that there would be no money in show business, so I decided to change gears. My mom was obsessed with fashion and I really liked it too. I think it was an extension of my mom’s magazines, her own clothing obsession, constantly shopping with my sisters. It was kind of a family obsession.

I went to Parsons (School of Design) and then straight from Parsons got the best job. I worked for Perry Ellis, and worked for him for a long time, then all those other jobs until I started my own business in 1986.

What was it like for you to go out?

It didn’t go well. My mother said to me: Do not tell your father, and the shrink that I saw said: Do not tell your father. I felt very absolved ”It is not my decision to make; I’m not telling my dad, woo-hoo! I’m not going to say I was lucky when he was 20 when he died, but it’s a circumstance that has helped me a lot to be the kind of human that I am.

My mom went out and found all the books she could find on gay people. She was disappointed; she cried, of course. I think even now she still isn’t going to let go of this concept that I was meant to be in her life. I feel very bad for his heritage, it’s not easy to live with that.

I rightfully feel that I am an advocate and a gay icon early on. I remember when I started in 1986 everyone was so scared I walked out in this cover story in new York magazine. This guy I worked with at Calvin Klein, a publicist, said: Oh honey, I’m so sorry they gave you away! Three years later there was a cover story on kd lang with the title lesbian, and I saw this publicist Paul at a cocktail party, and I said, see that Paul, I was a lesbian way before kd lang!

How is married life?

It’s fantastic. I have to say the pandemic was tough: Arnold wanted to go back to the city, I was mostly in the east, but we fixed the problem and we’re so strong right now. I am the luckiest thing. I have the best husband. (They got married in 2011).

You were honored by the Hamptons Animal Rescue Fund in 2019 with the ARF Champion of Animals award. What do you love so much about dogs?

They are so funny they make me so happy. We have two dogs, Dean who is old (15 or 16) and Kitty, who is about 5 years old.

Part of what made me a permanent resident of Bridgehampton is my involvement with animals. In 2000, when we got Harry from a rescue, that’s when I started coming here in the middle of winter for days; Otherwise, I was too scared to be alone, but with Harry (who has since been gone) I just felt it was a great place. He loved her. And I like it. And then when Arnold and I got married, he had Dean.

What are you most proud of?

When we got our dog Kitty, named after Kitty Hawks who brought me into the rescue dog world, she was very nervous, terrified and for the first two to three years she was good. She is now the most well adjusted and hilarious girl that I am most proud of.

For more information on the collections and career of Isaac Mizrahis, visit his website helloisaac.com.