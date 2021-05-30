Tennessee eliminates Gators from SEC tournament by shutout

The fantastic offense that was present for Florida in their 3-0 start at the SEC tournament was nowhere to be found in the semi-finals against two seeds Tennessee. The sixth-seeded Gators had just four hits for the game, and they couldn’t crack the code against the volunteer pitchers.

A 4-0 shutout win for UT knocked out UF from the tournament on Saturday, and the Vols will advance to face either Arkansas or Ole Miss in the championship game tomorrow.

Brandon sproat just made his second start of the season for Florida, and it was a little tough at the start. He dropped a first single to Tennessee Liam Spence, and although he forced a flyout after that, another single from Jake Rucker put two with one for The Flights. But after a hover and a strikeout, Sproat kept UT off the field.

Tennessee starter Camden Sewell had no such problem late in the game. He retired to Floridas side in order to start the game, including a strikeout against Nate hickey. Sproat took notes from Sewell, scoring a 1-2-3 in the top of the second with two strikeouts.

But the starter of the Tennessees was not to be outdone. Once again, UF couldn’t draw anyone down in the second as Sewell hit the side. At the top of the third, the Flights threatened Sproat. A single and a walk allowed two runners to play, and a sacrificial dead-ground put them both in goal position.

Florida threw Tennessees Connor Pavolony at home to save a run, but after an intentional march the bases were charged with two strikeouts. Evan Russell made a single, bringing the first inning of the game, but a great throw at the home of Jacob Young allowed Rucker to finish the set with just a 1-0 deficit.

Sewell remained phenomenal, not allowing anyone to reach base in the third, and Tennessee added to their lead at the top of the fourth. Sproat gave up a first step, and a deep double bounced off the young diver’s glove, allowing the Vols to make a second run. A strikeout put two on the sidelines, but Sproat couldn’t contain the damage as a wild pitch resulted in a second run for the inning. Sproat walked Spence after that, and it ended his day after 3 2/3 innings in which he allowed five hits and three runs while striking out four.

Christian Scott came for his first appearance of the tournament, and a strikeout against Max Ferguson got UF out of the round. Florida eventually had a runner in the bottom of the fourth as Young started with a single, and he advanced to second on wild ground. Nothing came of it, and Sewell kept a 3-0 lead.

Scott didn’t allow any hits in the fifth or sixth innings, but gave Spence a single in the seventh. After Spence advanced to second, Scott was pulled out for Trey Van Der Weide with two outputs. He couldn’t get out, however, allowing a single RBI on his second pitch to give Tennessee their fourth inning.

Sewells’ day finally ended in the seventh after hitting a batter with a pitch. In six innings, he gave up two hits and no runs while striking out six. Redmond Walsh took over, and he sidelined the next three hitters.

Van Der Weide gave up a first single in the eighth, and although he struck out the next two hitters he was still shot for Jack Leftwich, who finished the round.

The Gators had a bit of a rally in the late ninth when Hickey and Jud Fabian started with singles, putting in two with no outs. However, a 5-3 double play on a ball struck in the third by Kris armstrong put two outs on the board and a popout of Kendrick Calilao finished the game.

Despite the loss, Florida almost certainly did enough this week to secure a national seed in the 16 and are expected to host an NCAA regional in Gainesville. However, it seems unlikely that UF will be able to host a super regional at this point.

Well, have all of these questions (and more) answered on Sunday when the NCAA officially announces regional NCAA tournament assignments.

