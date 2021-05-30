X-Men Nightcrawler has officially rejected his faith to forge a new one





In the latest issue of Marvel’s Way of X, Nightcrawler seems determined enough to let go of his traditional faith and create a new one.

Warning! Spoilers ahead for X Lane # 2 In the latest issue of Marvel’s newX pathseries, Somnambulist Officially abandons his faith in favor of building a new one for all mutants. Kurt Wagner’s Catholic faith has been an integral part of his character for years, so seeing him abandon him is certainly a dynamic moment for the teleporting mutant. That being said, it does make some sense given the emerging culture of the X Men and their mutant companions found themselves in their new island nation, and Nightcrawler took it upon himself to create a whole new belief system for all mutants in Krakoa. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Wanting to form your own religion is not so new as a concept for Nightcrawler. Since the nation of Krakoa was first formed, Nightcrawler has made his intention of forming a new mutant faith, as he shared last year with Cyclops inX-Men # 7from writer Jonathan Hickman and artist Leinil Francis Yu. Much of his desire comes from having Krakoa cracked the code of resurrection, which means mutants can never die. This has led to a new mindset and a new culture, especially with the younger generations of mutants who now have a cavalier attitude towards death. In Kurt’s own words: “Think about it. Mortality. If one cannot die if one is immortal, then what attraction is eternity? … Is our true cross now the burden of creating Heaven on Earth?“Clearly, the new status quo for the mutantkind created a lot of conflict within Kurt as a devout Catholic. Related: The X-Men Nightcrawler Has Marvel Comics’ Craziest Mindscape Now,X path # 2 of Simon Spurrier and Bob Quinn sees Nightcrawler face to face with Legion, the volatile, unpredictable, and extremely powerful son of Professor X. In the issue, Legion strikes a deal with Kurt, freeing Nightcrawler’s mind from corruption within him. . In return, Legion wants Kurt to destroy his brain so that he can be resurrected on Krakoa with a full body. However, this technically constitutes murder, a mortal sin according to his faith. However, Nightcrawler continues anyway, seemingly making the decision to leave his traditional beliefs behind. With Kurt’s murder act, Legion gets a new body with his subsequent resurrection, and Nightcrawler is apparently the only mutant he trusts, unwilling to work with his father Xavier or Magneto. Apparently, Legion is now fully on board, wanting to help Kurt shape his new religion to help shape Krakoa’s hearts and minds in the future. However, that comes with quite a bit of responsibility for Nightcrawler, seeing as Legion could destroy the world with a thought. Either way, it’s going to be interesting to see where Nightcrawler goes from here. Kurt’s faith has been tested many times in Marvel Comics’ past, and he was even once a priest despite having traveled to the depths of Hell. While some may be hoping that Nightcrawler finds a way to incorporate his faith in God into the new religion he is building, his actions in this new issue seem to indicate a pretty difficult deviation, as he went beyond asking. forgiveness to the Lord. Either way, it’s pretty clear that Earthworms enters a pivotal period not only for itself, but for the X-Men nation as a whole. More: Nightcrawler X-Mens Secretly Has Hundreds Of Kids In Another Dimension Superman corrects a common mistake about his forgotten weakness

About the Author Kevin erdmann

(1304 published articles)

Kevin Erdmann is one of the editors of Screen Rant. With a major in Film Studies and a minor in Comic Book and Cartoon Studies from UofO, Kevin is pretty sure he’s writing for the right site. Although Kevin is a huge Marvel fan, he also loves Batman because he is Batman and strongly believes that Han shot first. Disney also shares much of its fan patronage. Previously, Kevin was a writer for ComicsVerse.com. Kevin lives in Oregon with his wonderful wife and spooky cat who is no doubt plotting his demise. More from Kevin Erdmann







