Picard’s Star Trek Resurrection mirrors Patrick Stewart’s X-Men arc





Star Trek: Picard saw Patrick Stewart’s character cheat death in a way that was eerily similar to how Charles Xavier was resurrected in the X-Men movies.

Did Jean-Luc Picard choose a Charles Xavier trick for hisStar Trek: Picard resurrection? Legendary Patrick Stewart has been fortunate enough to play a host of iconic characters during his illustrious career, but no more thanStar TrekPicard, andX MenProfessor X. Although the former hero of Starfleet and the psychic leader of the X-Men are quite different personalities, both support their respective groups, follow a strict moral code, and suffer great personal sacrifices as part of the process. the protection of others. the greatest parallel between the two, however, is each man’s respective refusal to die. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. WhenStar Trek: Picard begins, the admiral turned winemaker lives with the knowledge of a defect of the parietal lobe, revealed for the first time in the finale ofStar Trek: The Next Generation. All alongStar Trek: Picard season 1, the fatal condition torments Jean-Luc, but he hangs on long enough to save the galaxy from an invading race of irritated sentient robots. While Picard is honorably retiring, the world is not quite finished with him just yet. Altan Inigo Soong, the son of Data’s creator, successfully transfers Picard’s consciousness into an artificial golem, allowing him to live like a synth, fighting the good fight. Related: Star Trek: All The Actors Who Almost Played Data Jean-Luc Picard’s rebirth could have been more surprising if Patrick Stewart hadn’t already done something very similar with Charles Xavier inX-Men: The Final ShowdownAs Jean Gray fully succumbs to the Phoenix Force, Xavier, who has vowed to protect his psychic protection, confronts the Dark Phoenix and is atomically disintegrated in thanks. Much like Picard, Professor X heroically falls. Much like Picard, the Grim Reaper is deflected with intervention at times.X-Men: The Final ShowdownXavier’s post-credits scene reveals Xavier waking up in the body of a coma patient, and although future films fail to properly explain his survival, the ship is confirmed to be P. Xavier, Charles’ twin brother. , born without consciousness of himself. Charles’s ability to “transfer” is hinted at earlier in the film, and like with Picard, the Switch allows Xavier to live – the same spirit in a different shell. The clear similarity between the respective resurrections of Jean-Luc and Professor X is even more interesting because of the heavyLogan influence woven everywhereStar Trek: Picard. Patrick Stewart admitted thatLogan was a source of inspiration in preparing for Picard’s return toStar Trek, and the ideas shared are clear as day. Dahj / Soji takes on the role of X-23, and Jean-Luc takes Wolverine’s place as the dying man who embarks on a final battle to protect the discriminated next generation. Loan already generously fromLogan, it is perhaps not surprising thatStar Trek: Picard could be inspired byX-Men: The Final Showdown how to kill Picard withoutin fact To kill him. Both Picard and Xavier’s resurrections sparked a divisive reaction – as one would expect with a simulated major character death. But comparing the two,Star Trek: PicardIt holds up better, even though it happened several years later. Professor X’s survival still looked like a loophole. The process was nevercorrectly set up or explained, and simply offered a practical excuse for Patrick Stewart’s presence in the franchise.Star Trek: Picardspent a lot of time establishing the synthetic race, while Jean-Luc’s connection to Data created a thematic reason for him to be brought back by Soong. More: Star Trek: Why TNG’s Uniforms Got Redesigned For Season 3 Firefly had a hidden Star Wars Easter egg throughout the show

