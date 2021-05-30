Milwaukee vs Miami Game 4: Bucks Sweep Heat in commanding fashion





The Milwaukee Bucks took care of the business against the miami heat, sweeping them aside with an impressive second half that led to a 120-103 win, closing the series. Despite a 1-10 deep to start the game, MIlwaukee trailed just 22-26 after the first period. Shooting improved somewhat in the second, but Miami found an offensive groove for the first time in this series and led 64-57 at halftime. Milwaukee finally found a way to pull off a few shots in the third as they put him on Miami in the period, going into fourth place 91-85. The Bucks dominated Miami in the home stretch and gave up minutes of lost time in a closing game. Now they are waiting for the winner of the Boston-Brooklyn series. Three pointers Giannis only had the third triple-double in Bucks playoff history today. He struggled mightily to find any sort of offensive rhythm around the rim in the first half, but was able to command the paint using off-ball cuts and abusing mismatches late. The real story was how often his defensive presence upset a Miami driver to the rim and forced them to make tough decisions. At the end of the fourth, he walked over to the Dragics player and turned it around. His defensive impact has been deeper in this series than most I can remember in the past. He had 20 points, 12 rebounds and 15 assists. Khris Middleton came to life in the third quarter. With a streak of triples and finding his way to the free throw line, Middleton found his offensive flow and also accelerated the Bucks’ offense. He brought in some much-needed points early on with his assertiveness on pull-up jumpers, but it was his aggressiveness at the rim that also helped the Bucks find offensive flow. It also came at a pivotal moment as the Heat began to struggle to hit on fallen shots in the first half. Keeping his cool against Dragics’ absolute hook and draw in the fourth period was also much appreciated. He finished with 20 points and 11 rebounds. Miami finally kicked off the two-man Bam-Butler match. But it didn’t matter. The second period was the first time the Bucks were unable to disrupt the two Miamis stars on the offensive side. They sifted and re-screened a few times and got some passing flow by hitting midrangers and lobs. This gave them a more consistent attack and opened up a few different opportunities for the actors. Some of the gaps came from Giannis and Portis trying to navigate it on their own, but the Heat were also hitting their midrangers above Lopez much better than so far. When those shots started to crumble in the third, the Bucks forced Miami to rely on actors. By the second half, that sort of offensive approach began to fail the Heat with Milwaukee entering its groove with the big three. It was too little too late for Miami. Bonus Bucks Bits Pat Connaughton got the call to replace Donte DiVincenzo in the starting lineup. Bryn Forbes arrived around 7:00 a.m. to replace Jrue Holiday as the first submarine.

Brook Lopez led all of the Bucks’ scorers with 25 points on 11-15 shots. Oh yah, he didn’t attempt a 3 point either.

We knew Bobby Portis would add some oomph to the squad this year, but he has done a decent job at times in this series reading the defense and finding an exit when the heat pressed. He did a great dive into the paint and the dish at Forbes in the first half, even though Forbes didn’t call.

You don’t get a lot of PJ Tucker in the dunker spot, but we did get two different finishes for him in the first, one on an offensive rebound, the other on a flat from Giannis.

Jeff Teague got the first quarter of minutes in this one. He looked quite out of step with the rest of the squad offensively, but helped create a solid look late in the first, hit a triple, and fought around a pick for a contest on Herro. He finished just five minutes in total.

Bryn Forbes met Jimmy Butler on top of the rim in the second quarter … and came away the winner.

Bud started Holiday on Butler defensively to start the second half, possibly due to three fouls from Giannis. This put Connaughton on Dragic, which obviously wasn’t ideal. Fortunately, the Heat couldn’t find a way to exploit this game early in this period.

Big credit to Mike Budenholzer for using his talent to outdo just about anything Spo had to throw at him. Keeping two of his best players on the pitch at almost any time was a huge improvement over last season, and he wasn't messing around with the minute charge. He kept his best players for up to a minute, even though the game got out of hand. He came in with a lot of questions, and still has a lot of questions, but it was nice to see him emerge with what should be some good publicity after this.

