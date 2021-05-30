25% Off Merokeety Tie Waist Shirtdress at Amazon





Putting together a cute and comfy outfit can be a tall order, especially when you factor in the hot summer temperatures. That’s why it’s a godsend when you find the perfect look that’s stylish, flattering, and breathable at the same time – and according to Amazon shoppers, the Merokeety Tie Waist Shirt Dress tick all of these boxes and more.

It’s been called the “perfect slip-on-and-go dress,” and for good reason: not only is it an easy outfit option that will keep you cool in weather over 80 degrees, but it’ll make you look good. you are shopping or going to dinner. Can one outfit do it all? Yes. Yes he can. And for a limited time, you can even get the Merokeety summer dress on sale. from just $ 28 at Amazon.

Buy it! Merokeety Tie Waist Shirt Dress, $ 29.99 (original $ 39.99); amazon.com

Made from a soft, stretchy blend of rayon and spandex, the shirt dress is chunky enough that it isn’t see-through while still being lightweight. While bodycon dresses are usually tight, this relaxed dress has a looser fit that adds to its airy texture and will keep you cool.

The star of the show, however, is its unique design; it has a round neck, short cuffed sleeves and a wrap-around self-tie waist that drapes nicely over the body. This overlap feature “hides the tummy”, while the ruching at the sides further accentuates the curves for a flattering look that draws “a ton of compliments” shoppers.

It comes in 14 pretty colors, from light green to pastel pink to classic black, as well as three striped options. Some people love it so much that they stocked up on multiple colors – but with a unique design like this, can you blame them?

“This dress is amazing. It is so flattering and sweet,” wrote one reviewer. “It looks very expensive and I love to wear it … I recommend 10/10 to buy.”

“This is hands down the best clothing purchase I have made on Amazon,” said another. “I liked this dress so much that I bought it in four other colors! It’s a heavy stretchy material and it fits so well.”

No matter where your days take you this summer, you can’t go wrong with the Merokeety Tie Waist Shirt Dress this was rated as a “10 out of 10.” Get it while it’s still on sale in select colors on Amazon.

