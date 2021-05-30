Fashion
Fashion designer Camilla Franks plans to use surrogate to have more children
Camilla Franks, the top fashion designer nicknamed Australia’s Caftan Queen, doesn’t really regret.
Yet, reflecting on her three-year health struggle, which began with a breast cancer diagnosis in 2018 and required her ovaries to be removed this month, Franks, 45, wishes she had. frozen her eggs years earlier.
I went to the meetings, then I didn’t [egg freezing] because I was busy with work, she said. If I had had my time again I would have prioritized this [it was a] big mistake, I really regret it now.
Launched in 2004, Franks brand Camilla has grown into one of Australia’s most successful fashion exports thanks to its bold, printed resort pieces that are also loved by celebrity fans including Beyonce and Oprah Winfrey. But amid his commercial success and fame, Franks always yearned for a child.
In January 2018, Franks gave birth to her now three-year-old daughter Luna, whom she shares with her fiance, Welsh musician JP Jones. But in April of that year, she was diagnosed with breast cancer and found to carry a harmful variant of the BRCA2 breast cancer gene, putting her at high risk of developing ovarian cancer. , fallopian tube cancer and other diseases. And while freezing the eggs is no guarantee, Franks says it could have at least increased her chances of having more children.
If I had known that I had the [BRCA2] gene all those years ago I could have had [a preventative] double mastectomy, I could have had frozen eggs, I could have done these things to make my life a little less difficult, she says.
After a double mastectomy in late 2018, Franks was determined to try for a second baby. But after five unsuccessful cycles of IVF, at the end of 2020, she had her fallopian tubes removed and, three weeks ago, her ovaries, effectively forcing her body into early menopause.
I continued to postpone this vital surgery in hopes that I could perform another little miracle, she said. Age and The Sydney Morning Herald.
My doctors said: You fought for a living and we can’t afford to lose you. I wanted to carry another baby and have a tribe, but I have to accept that I will have the only biological child, and I am very lucky to have him.
Franks and Jones are currently investigating adoption or surrogacy, whether in Australia or the UK, both countries only allow altruistic surrogacy, meaning the surrogate cannot be paid.
Seeing supermodel and humanitarian activist Naomi Campbell, 50, have her first child, apparently via a surrogate mother although Campbell has yet to speak publicly on the matter, has inspired Franks in recent weeks.
Loading
More women need to talk [surrogacy] because it’s becoming more and more common, she says. It must be more accessible to women in this country.
As she and Jones explore options for expanding their family, Franks remains committed to raising cancer awareness beyond her clientele, which has led her to sign up to take part in the reality series, Celebrity apprentice, who is currently on Nine, owner of this masthead.
Fashion Week: five events to watch
Monday: The late Carla Zampatti will be honored with a space at Carriageworks to bear her name.
Tuesday: Sydney-based Bassike is one of the brands hosting a consumer fair this year, a new move to bring this once-industry-only event somewhat open to the public.
Wednesday: Several brands including Beare Park, Rumer and Author debut at Fashion Week in 2021.
Thursday: On the anniversary of the Mabo Indigenous title decision, an Indigenous fashion showcase, presented by David Jones, will also feature an all-First Nations model lineup.
Friday: The week will end with a group consumer show to mark 25 years of Australian Fashion Week. The show will feature Cue, Camilla and Marc and more.
Fashion Week runs from May 31 to June 4. australianfashionweek.com
After all, the shows filmed last October couldn’t have come at a worse time. Franks was halfway through IVF, muttering solo while Jones was in the UK (after returning for the Australian summer, he’s back there, waiting for Franks and Luna to join him in June). The day before filming began, she had a cluster of eggs harvested, only to find that a few days later, they had not survived.
After going through breast cancer and [seeing] the people you love die … you will do whatever it takes … to drive the change to make sure no one has to go through this hideous journey, says Franks, whose award for the show backs the National Breast Cancer Foundation.
She says appearing on the show, in which she clashed with other contestants, including comedian Ross Noble, was terrifying.
Loading
All my weaknesses were so exposed, she said. It was a crazy circus. Do I want to start over? Probably not. Am I proud to do this at one of my most vulnerable times? Absolutely.
Before Franks gets the Pfizer vaccine and leaves for the UK, where she will work for the next six months, she will be talking the next few weeks. Afterpay Australian Fashion Week in Sydney, where she last appeared on the runway just weeks after her initial diagnosis. Her designs will also close the Future of Fashion final show on June 4.
Health-wise, Franks is 18 months off the pivotal five-year mark since his cancer went into remission, at which time his long-term survival climbs dramatically. There’s always that fear of demons coming back, she said. Every cancer survivor feels that … but you try not to pay attention, you don’t want to live your life like that.
