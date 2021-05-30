Fashion
Four Illinis Take GCAA PING All-Midwest Region Honors
NORMAN, Okla. – A quartet of male golfers from Illinois were honored by the Golf Coaches Association of America on Saturday May 29 when Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Michael feagles, Jerry ji, and Giovanni Tadiotto were selected to the 2021 Division I PING All-Midwest Region team. The announcement was made just after the team left in Round 2 of the NCAA Championship at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.
The honor is the fifth all-region pick forFeagles, a fifth-year senior from Scottsdale who – along with Tadiotto – returned to the Illinois program in 2020-2021 after the 2019-20 season shortened by COVID-19. Tadiotto, Dumont de Chassart and Ji all win their second career nods for all regions, marking the 13th straight season in which the Illini have placed at least two golfers on the all regions roster.
Feagles, who also won an all-time fifth All-Big Ten first-team award earlier this month, becomes the first all-region selection on five occasions in program history. Winner of the 2021 Big Ten Bolstad Award as the conference leader in stroke average, Feagles opened the year impressively posting a career 200 (-16) score to claim his second career victory. at Mobile Bay Intercollegiate, and was named to the Haskins Awards Watchlist in March. He placed in the top-five in six of nine events, including his tie for third at NCAA Stillwater Regional, and had carded tied or better in 20 of the team’s 27 overall innings over the course of the year by entering the NCAA Championship.
Dumont de Chassart, the 2021 Big Ten co-player of the year, also achieved recognition in all regions as a rookie in 2019. He comes out of an individual second place to help the Illini in their sixth Big Ten consecutive. Championship at Crooked Stick Golf Club, followed by a tie for third place at NCAA Stillwater Regional. Dumont de Chassart is second on the team in stroke average with a 70.96, just behind Feagles’ 70.78. He tied Feagles for the team lead as Illini’s best finisher in four events this season and was top 10 in seven of the nine events, including four in the top 5.
Ji is winning accolades in all regions for the second time in his career after also earning a spot on the roster as a rookie last season. He ranks third on the team with a 71.29 stroke average. Ji led the Illini to a 38-stroke victory at the Louisiana Classics in March, securing his first collegiate victory with a total of 54 holes of 203 (-13). Ji has five top-10 finishes of the season, including a tie for eighth at the NCAA Stillwater Regional. His 19 par laps or better place the team second behind Feagles.
Tadiotto ends his five-year run with the Orange & Blue with his second All-Region selection after also winning a selection as a junior in 2019. Tadiotto posted one of his best performances of the season with a best score of 71 as a team. the final round of the Big Ten Championship to serve as a catalyst for the team’s comeback victory. He sits fourth on the team with an average of 72.44 strokes and finished as Illini’s best player at the Augusta Haskins Award Invitational where he tied for eighth to capture one of the top three places of the year.
fbq('init', '101980176909011');
fbq('track', "PageView");
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]