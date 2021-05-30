Four Illinis Take GCAA PING All-Midwest Region Honors

NORMAN, Okla. – A quartet of male golfers from Illinois were honored by the Golf Coaches Association of America on Saturday May 29 when Adrien Dumont de Chassart , Michael feagles , Jerry ji , and Giovanni Tadiotto were selected to the 2021 Division I PING All-Midwest Region team. The announcement was made just after the team left in Round 2 of the NCAA Championship at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.

The honor is the fifth all-region pick forFeagles, a fifth-year senior from Scottsdale who – along with Tadiotto – returned to the Illinois program in 2020-2021 after the 2019-20 season shortened by COVID-19. Tadiotto, Dumont de Chassart and Ji all win their second career nods for all regions, marking the 13th straight season in which the Illini have placed at least two golfers on the all regions roster.

Feagles, who also won an all-time fifth All-Big Ten first-team award earlier this month, becomes the first all-region selection on five occasions in program history. Winner of the 2021 Big Ten Bolstad Award as the conference leader in stroke average, Feagles opened the year impressively posting a career 200 (-16) score to claim his second career victory. at Mobile Bay Intercollegiate, and was named to the Haskins Awards Watchlist in March. He placed in the top-five in six of nine events, including his tie for third at NCAA Stillwater Regional, and had carded tied or better in 20 of the team’s 27 overall innings over the course of the year by entering the NCAA Championship.

Dumont de Chassart, the 2021 Big Ten co-player of the year, also achieved recognition in all regions as a rookie in 2019. He comes out of an individual second place to help the Illini in their sixth Big Ten consecutive. Championship at Crooked Stick Golf Club, followed by a tie for third place at NCAA Stillwater Regional. Dumont de Chassart is second on the team in stroke average with a 70.96, just behind Feagles’ 70.78. He tied Feagles for the team lead as Illini’s best finisher in four events this season and was top 10 in seven of the nine events, including four in the top 5.

Ji is winning accolades in all regions for the second time in his career after also earning a spot on the roster as a rookie last season. He ranks third on the team with a 71.29 stroke average. Ji led the Illini to a 38-stroke victory at the Louisiana Classics in March, securing his first collegiate victory with a total of 54 holes of 203 (-13). Ji has five top-10 finishes of the season, including a tie for eighth at the NCAA Stillwater Regional. His 19 par laps or better place the team second behind Feagles.

Tadiotto ends his five-year run with the Orange & Blue with his second All-Region selection after also winning a selection as a junior in 2019. Tadiotto posted one of his best performances of the season with a best score of 71 as a team. the final round of the Big Ten Championship to serve as a catalyst for the team’s comeback victory. He sits fourth on the team with an average of 72.44 strokes and finished as Illini’s best player at the Augusta Haskins Award Invitational where he tied for eighth to capture one of the top three places of the year.