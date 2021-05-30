Mens Track & Field NCAA Preliminary Caps In Refined Fashion





Jacksonville, Florida. The No. 1-ranked LSU’s men’s track program added 10 more entries for the 2021 NCAA Championships on day three of the NCAA East preliminaries at Hodges Stadium on Friday. The LSU men will travel to Eugene, Oregon for the NCAA Championships with 15 total entries in two weeks. Calendar of meetings | Live results In the jumps, JuVaughn Harrison and Sean Dixon-Bodie work quickly in their respective events. Harrison had to clear three bars and a final height of 7.25 (2.19 meters) to solidify his NCAA Championship spot at Eugene in the high jump; the set of 7 2.25 was the Hodges Stadium installation record. Dixon-Bodie tallied a 535 (16.28-meter) triple jump on his second attempt of the day to finish third out of 48 competitors and advance to the NCAA Outdoor Championships for the first time in his career. The best performance of the day on the LSU track came from Zachary native and freshman Sean Squirrel Burrell. He circled the track once while crossing 10 hurdles en route to his quarter-final with a personal best 48.86. That got him to take the lead in the NCAA, ranked 8th in the world this season, is a Hodges Stadium facility record, and he ranks No.3 on the all-time roster at LSU. This will be Burrells’ first trip to the NCAA Outdoor Championships. In the 110-meter hurdles, it was Eric Edwards Jr. (13.50w) and Damion Thomas (13.60) who came out of the quarterfinal round and the NCAA Championship venue with automatic qualifying spots in the first three of their quarter-final heats. Terrance Laird and Noah Williams, both members of The Bowerman Watch List, had a productive day. Laird qualified for the NCAA Championships in the 100m and 200m with windy times of 10.00 and 19.94, respectively. Noah Williams earned a quarterfinal victory in a 45.43 time to advance. LSU also advanced two relays to the NCAA Championship Finals venue, the 4 × 100-meter relay and the 4 × 400-meter relay advancing. In the 4x100m relay, the quartet of Dylan Peebles, Noah Williams, Akanni Hislop and Terrance Laird circled the track in 38.85 seconds to win their heat and progress. The quartet of Dorian Camel, Noah Williams, Tyler Terry and Sean Squirrel Burrell clocked a time of 3: 02.14 in the 4 × 400-meter relay to earn their place at the NCAA Championships. Other results Arthur Price III 110m Hurdles 13.88w 17th Akanni Hislop 100 meters 10.19w 19th following The No. 1 ranked LSU women return to competition for day four of the NCAA East preliminaries on Saturday. A live stream for the Saturday action can be viewed at unfospreys.com. (Press release provided by LSU Athletics.)

