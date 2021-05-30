Davina McCall Impresses In Bodycon Red Dress As Oti Mabuse Sparkles In Silver On The Masked Dancer





Davina McCall was wowed in a bodycon red dress while Oti Mabuse glittered silver on The Masked Dancer. The presenters showed viewers their fashion prowess as they both opted for some daring looks for the debut of the new ITV show. 6 Davina chose red for the first episode of the new show 6 Oti dazzled in a silver dress Credit: INSTAGRAM / OTI MABUSE Davina, 53, opted for a plunging red dress with puffed sleeves. While Oti, 30, opted for a metallic dress with a low cut on the thighs. Judges Oti Mabuse and Davina McCall went all out for Saturday's The Masked Singer, with the two slipping into stunning dresses for the show's final episode. Both wore open toe heels with their dresses – Oti wore silver to match her dress and Davina went for classic black. 6 Davina sat next to another judge, comedian Mo Gilligan Credit: ITV 6 Davina's new blonde look grabbed attention on Instagram Credit: Instagram Oti told the Daily mail: "With the hairstyle and makeup and an outfit, it's an illusion. "But me at home is not something I see. If you knew me, you would know that I am the least sexy person you will meet. The strictly professional dancer " took to singing and dancing " when she learned that she was on the panel of The Masked Dancer. Meanwhile, Davina's bold and temporary balayage look was created by celebrity hairstylist Michael Douglas, who said on Instagram: The hair was a temporary balayage with help from @pakcosmetics 1 pack of extensions at double weft and @philsmithbegorgeous root touch up. " 6 Oti sat next to fellow judge and TV presenter Jonathan Ross Credit: ITV 6 Oti started Strictly Come Dancing, so he's perfect for judging The Masked Dancer. Credit: INSTAGRAM / OTI MABUSE Viewers on Twitter said: "Petition to bring oti on the masked singer's next series #TheMaskedDancer" Another Twitter viewer was not a fan of Davina's look, saying: "Is Davina McCall carrying her sofa #wtf" Another commented: She looks fabulous and needs to wear more red. "







