UEFA Champions League final: Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola misses best chance to win with moan

Manchester City and Pep Guardiola could wait a long time for a better chance of winning the UEFA Champions League than they blasted on Saturday in Porto.

The Premier League title holders were the more fanciful of the two teams heading into their clash at Estadio Do Dragao, but a determined Chelsea side inspired by sensational N’Golo Kante beat them.

Kai Havertz scored the game’s only goal after being caught by Mason Mount after 42 minutes and both teams lost players to injury as Thiago Silva and later Kevin De Bruyne were sent off.

However, despite these losses on either side, there was no doubt about which group of star players showed up and failed to show up in Portugal.

Pep Guardiola’s men saw a lot of the ball in the game but that didn’t count as the Londoners created bigger opportunities and seized their chance when he arrived. Despite all this, Guardiola crammed an extra striker on the pitch by choosing to start Raheem Sterling and neither Rodri nor Fernandinho, Chelsea’s ability to find space to slice Guardiola’s lightweight midfielder more than counterbalanced the power. additional fire.

Riyad Mahrez came close late for City, but it wasn’t enough to send the contest past 90 minutes and it would have been tough for Chelsea and heroics like Kante.

The Citizens may have enjoyed Premier League success this season, but the warning signs were there in the league and the FA Cup losses to Tuchel’s men have gone unheeded.

Guardiola’s team have gone through the entire edition undefeated, only to fall at the last hurdle in painful circumstances against a familiar foe against whom they have not lacked experience.

Maybe some complacency crept in after the Premier League title race ended and left City to go home, but they were always able to elevate their game on two legs to knock out a side from Paris. Saint-Germain who had eliminated former title holders Bayern Munich.

Instead, it’s another example of Guardiola’s town teetering at a critical time on the European stage after a curious managerial roster decision, and they are no bigger than a first-ever final of the l ‘UCL – as PSG discovered in Lisbon last summer.

Going so close and then underperforming like they did will be irritating for Guardiola and his team, who had looked poised for continental success for so much of this campaign.

Don’t take anything away from Tuchel, Kante and Chelsea collectively: they were the better team than City that day and well deserved the win.

This latest setback will hurt Etihad Stadium, however, and it may take some time to overcome it with key figures like Sergio Aguero bringing an end to an era in Manchester.

The Argentina international would have loved to come out on a high after years chasing the UCL dream, but he couldn’t find a goal once he was sent off and De Bruyne getting flattened by Antonio Rudiger was the fatal blow to their hopes.

How Guardiola elevates his group after this overwhelming disappointment will determine whether or not this city can return, but it looks like they’ve just blown their best shot at European glory in a surprisingly sweet way.