Why the “joy dressing” is the biggest fashion trend in summer





one year agoOn the way to the supermarket, an awesome 6th Avenue kid called me. “Are you Lady Gaga? She screamed from a safe distance of 6 feet. Unfortunately for her and I, I wasn’t, but her question was valid. After all, I was wearing 5 inch heels, fishnets, and shocking new pink satin shorts. Considering that I’m a disgusting New Yorker, this is one of the more intriguing purchases. When I shook my head, his father shook his head. She smiled and grabbed his hand. I appeared behind sunglasses the size of Saturn. Shopping at this overdressed grocery store was my first outing since recovering from Covid. I was lucky, cheap, giddy, and apparently sensed Lady Gaga’s level.

Share your thoughts How has the pandemic changed what you wanted in your outfit and new wardrobe? Join the conversation below. According to Dr. Jennifer Baumgartner, a clinical psychologist in Washington, DC, we humans use clothing to mark important events, such as surviving a global pandemic. And when the American city reopens, friends reunite, and the world gets a little less spooky, the woman is wearing a vibrant outfit that says “Uhu!”, Like the pink Covid costume I survived. Achieve. And celebrate the opportunity. I was definitely ahead of the curve. “

“This year symbolizes rebirth. I want to reflect this in my wardrobe.

“ Miami clinical psychologist Dr. Christina Ferrari says that over the past year or so, we’ve been struggling with uncertainty and wearing sweatpants. During the lockdown, “you’ll see a lot of people overcompensating for what they couldn’t wear.” Jeremy Scott, creative director of irreverent Italian brand Moschino, sees the roaring Twenties-like decadence in the rebellion after those sweatpants. Even with such conditions, the phenomenon started in early February, said Libby Page, senior fashion editor for high-end e-commerce platform Net-a-Porter. The darkest period of the pandemic. She said the customer had purchased “a sea of ​​very neutral tones and sweatpants.” She recently witnessed a bright print, a flashy ruffled skirt, fun ruffles, and “super bright, bold and colorful dresses” from hilarious brands like Zimmermann. Clockwise from left: dress, $ 750, zimmermannwear.com. Necklace, $ 725, juliaaeran.com; Molly Goddard skirt, $ 800, matchesfashion.com; shoes, $ 280, larroude.com The brand’s creative director, Sydney-based Nicky Zimmerman, has always created an upbeat, feminine look (like the dress on the right) and has been that position throughout Covid. The increase in sales of her brand in the United States shows that she has paid off. “We find that women want to go out and feel beautiful,” she says, adding that her rich collection of flowers was designed to uplift the spirit. Laura Vinroute Poole, founder of the Capitol boutique with stores in Los Angeles and Charlotte, North Carolina, said customers were experimenting with quirky styles they would have avoided before the pandemic. A client from Los Angeles who was good at black and brown wore an emerald silk van top and pink mules. “She never bought anything crazy,” Vinroot Poole said in astonishment. In this limitless style, women react to traumatic years, said Dr Baumgartner. “Facing my own death is like having a second chance. You can take more risks…. you are ready to live more fully. Another factor: we are anxious for human interaction. According to Dr Baumgartner, exciting fashion not only appeals to the wearer, but also entertains the viewer (at least in my admiration). Someone with good taste, like a little girl in mind). “Seeing our joy in their eyes, [which] Strengthens our joy. ” Erin Hazelton, a 41-year-old New York writer and producer, learned it firsthand while overcoming cancer. She said, “I thought I was going crazy” during the treatment, so I wore strange clothes before my daily visits. “People will laugh in this room where everyone is always sad. It brought joy not only to me, but to those around me. I feel less alone. Hazelton is now busy. In a minidress she didn’t wear when she was in her forties, she finds joy again through fashion. “I’m more drawn to prints and funny things.” Clockwise from left: Oscar de la Renta dress, $ 4,590, saksfifthavenue.com; Moschino Couture top, $ 945, Saks Fifth Avenue, 212-753-4000. Shorts, $ 40, zara.com The vaccination also encouraged Elizabeth Graziolo, 47, to dress optimistically. After receiving the jab, she fell in love with the “brand new wardrobe” in a colorful dress. “This year is a symbol of rebirth,” said Graziolo, founder of Yellow House Architects in New York City. “In my wardrobe [reflect] He. ” Mindy Homer, a 43-year-old pediatric dentist in New York City, might not think of the ‘flamingo’ shoes he bought in February as a symbol of his personal rebirth, but it makes him feel better. “The moment I saw them I felt happy,” said Homer, a pink Sophia Webster shoe with a blushing waterfowl-shaped heel. When they debuted with drinks from her neighborhood house in April, many years of dynamic trainers didn’t even take them off, even indoors. “They made me feel like myself again. Moschino designer Scott advised those worried about the nasty changes (such as remakes) that back to school will bring: So look up and do your best. Dr. Baumgartner also supports progressive enthusiasm and maintains that driving himself is fruitful. “Try a sequined jacket. See what it does. Dr. Ferrari combines stylish accessories like “pretty flats” with comfortable and familiar indoor clothes in sweet joy. I propose to soak. Last month, I boldly announced the jury’s obligations in a candy red eyeball dress covered in clear plastic. It hasn’t forgiven me and no one has mistaken me for a pop star. However, a jury was excited and shouted: “Yass!” While waiting at the security line. The guards also looked happy. The Wall Street Journal is not paid for by retailers listed as product retailers in the article. The listed retailers are often not the only retailers.

