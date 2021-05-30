National Championship AGAIN! Matt Wilkinson wins the 5 km; Lucas Mueller Wins Another All-America Award





GREENSBORO, NC The final day of competition at the NCAA Division III Track and Field Championships saw Matt Wilkinson (Sr./Greenwood, Minn./Minnetonka) and Lucas mueller (Sr./St Paul, Minn./Nova Classical Academy) end their stay at Carleton College in a grand way. Running in the 5,000-meter race, Wilkinson won his second national title of the weekend and Mueller achieved his second All-America performance of the competition. Wilkinson clocked a personal best 13: 55.27, good for fourth place in Division III history and just 0.27 seconds off the NCAA championship record time. Mueller finished in 14: 26.03. Wilkinson joins Dale Kramer 78 as the only runners in program history to win multiple individual NCAA titles, and Wilkinson is the first to win two events at the same NCAA championships (see table below). He now has eight career All-America Awards. Wilkinson was 16th out of 17 riders when the first split times were recorded 200 meters from the race, but a lap later he had dropped to fourth. After two more laps, Wilkinson had passed the race leaders. Two competitors tried unsuccessfully to stay with Wilkinson as he pulled away from the peloton. The elder Carleton extended his lead to 75 yards halfway through the race and finished with a margin of victory of 15.01 seconds. It was the fourth-longest 5km margin of victory in NCAA championship history and the largest since 1997. By comparison, three of the last six domestic competitions have seen the finalist cross the line within one. winner’s second. Halfway through the race, Mueller was in last place, but after seeing his gritty performance in the 10,000-meter race on Thursday night, no one should have doubted his comeback ability. Mueller climbed one place on lap seven, two more on the next loop, and with a mile to go he was back up to 11th place. Just 400 yards he had come into possession to claim his seventh career All-America award. He retained his place on the podium for the remainder of the race and finished more than 11 seconds ahead of the ninth rider. This is the third time in the history of the program that the Knights have had two All-Americans in the same individual event at an NCAA championship. Roger Johnson (3rd place) and Steve Reynolds (6th place) did it in the 10,000 meters in 1977. Two years ago, Mueller (2nd place) and Tris Dodge (8th place) achieved the feat in the 10K. Together, Wilkinson and Mueller totaled 29 points allowing them to finish 7th in the team standings. Carleton National Men’s Track and Field Champions 1977 – Dale Kramer (5000m outside)

1978 – Dale Kramer (5000m outside)

1988 – Dan Casper (1500m indoor)

2021 – Matt Wilkinson (3000m outdoor steeplechase)

2021 – Matt Wilkinson (exterior 5000m) The fastest 5,000-meter runners in Division III history 13: 50.00 – Dan Henderson – Wheaton (IL) – 1978 in Celja, Yugoslavia

13: 51.40 – Dhruvil Patel – Center-Nord – Cardinal Classic 2019

13: 53.20 – Dale Kramer – Carleton – 1977 Drake Relays

13.55.27 – Matt Wilkinson – Carleton – 2021 NCAA Championships Carleton men’s athletics doubles All-Americans in same event 1977 – Roger Johnson (3rd – 10,000m) and Steve Reynolds (6th – 10,000m)

2019 – Lucas mueller (2nd – 10,000m) and Tris Dodge (8th – 10,000m)

2021 – Matt Wilkinson (1st – 5000m) and Lucas mueller (8th – 5,000m) All-America Awards for Matt Wilkinson Cross country

2018 – 38th place

2019 – 2nd place

Indoor athletics

2019 – 5000m (6th place)

2020 – 3000m (ranked No.1 at the time, NCAA Championships canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic)

2020 – 5000m (ranked No.1 at the time, NCAA Championships canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic)

Outdoor athletics

2019 – 3000m steeplechase (4th place)

2021 – 3000m steeplechase (1st place)

2021 – 5000m (1st place) All-America Awards for Lucas mueller Cross country

2018 – 17th place

2019 – 29th place

Indoor athletics

2019 – 3000m (6th place)

Outdoor athletics

2019 – 10,000m (2nd place)

2019 – 5,000m (5th place)

2021 – 10,000m (2nd place)

2021 – 5,000m (8th place)

