Woman urged to call off marriage after her fiance stands alongside her mother in row of dresses

A bride-to-be asked Reddit for advice after her fiance accused her of making her mother cry in a row over the wedding dress.

The woman, who posted on the website anonymously, explained how she is getting married in September and how the argument with her future-brother broke out.

Her marriage has been called off twice due to the pandemic. The couple, who are from the UK, were due to fly to Italy for the small ceremony with just 16 guests and then have a bigger house party.

She wrote: I didn’t want a big wedding so it was my idea of ​​perfection and I thought my fiancés too, it had brought up the leak before I said anything.

Although those plans went wrong when the stepmom moved down the road.

Over a year this version of the marriage was called off a second time, MIL [mother-in-law] moved down the road and got pregnant.

She added: Ever since MIL moved, it’s hell. I had the baby prematurely in December. She is fine, but while I was still in the hospital, MIL told me all the things I did wrong during the pregnancy that caused the premature birth.

But it’s not just the new baby that the mother-in-law has strong opinions that she’s digging into wedding plans as well.

The bride even goes so far as to say that her mother-in-law completely hijacked the planning of our September wedding.

It is now much more your traditional big white wedding. It would probably be the perfect wedding for someone else but it really isn’t what I wanted.

However, one thing the bride won’t compromise on is her dress and her baby’s dress, as she was previously a designer of bespoke wedding dresses and this is an area I’m quite talented in.

She explains that she has already made her own wedding dress and is waiting to bring her babies closer to the time so that the size is perfect.

But her mother-in-law had other ideas when she arrived talking about the dress she had just worn for the baby to the wedding.

I was livid, added the bride.

She told her mother-in-law to take the dress back because she was making one, although it was not well received.

She said I should be thankful for being proactive when I hadn’t, this baby probably wouldn’t have anything to wear the day even if I had left.

She said it cost her a lot of money and [she] will not be able to return it. I left and my fiancé told me that she had collapsed crying and was inconsolable.

After yelling at me for treating her mom like that and telling me how I was becoming a bridezilla.

The bride asked for the support of her fiance because after all, she had given up everything she wanted for the wedding.

But, her fiancé didn’t understand why she was so upset. He said I didn’t even make the dress so it doesn’t matter if she’s wearing anything else.

I asked him to tell me the truth about if he even wanted this wedding because it was a hell of a lot of money to throw at a party we were both going to hate. He couldn’t give me a clear answer.

And so the bride wanted to ask Reddit to know what to do in this messy situation and people had a lot of opinions.

One person said: Do you think if you really want to marry a man who is already married to his mother? Seriously, this is a little glimpse into your future. You still have time.

If your fiancé can’t stand up for you now, he most likely won’t after the wedding. If your opinion doesn’t matter at all to YOUR marriage and YOUR child, you are going to have a very difficult marriage, another wrote.

Someone else replied: Seriously. She should just give MIL the wedding and let her mom be the bride as they clearly want to be attached to each other.

The only bridezilla here is the mother-in-law, a fourth person commented.