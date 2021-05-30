World Championship: Oettinger shines in US team’s 2-1 win over Norway





When she has the opportunity on the international scene, Jake oettinger a book. The 22-year-old goalie has been nothing short of fantastic in both of his 2021 IIHF Men’s World Championship appearances in Riga, Latvia, including a 22-save performance in Team USA’s 2-1 victory. against Norway on Saturday.

He won both games he was in and stopped 48 out of 50 shots during that time. He made his world championship debut in a May 23 relief appearance against Canada, calmly deflecting 26 of 27 shots in a 5-1 victory. On Saturday, the Lakeville, Minnesota native weathered heavy Norwegian pressure in the dying minutes to maintain a 2-1 lead for the United States and propel them to No. 1 in Group B with 12 points. [Complete coverage: Follow Oettinger, Robertson and Shea’s quest for gold at Worlds] He marked the US team’s fourth consecutive victory of the tournament and improved its record to 4-0-0-1 (W-OTW-OTL-L) in the preliminary round. The victory also continued Team USA’s dominance over Norway in the IIHF Men’s World Championship, taking their all-time mark to 19-0-0-1-0 (W-OTW-OTL- LT). Norway’s only victory over the United States was on March 9, 1951. Although Oettinger normally goes about his business in a calm, relaxed and unfazed manner, he committed an absolute theft in Saturday’s victory. With the United States holding a two-goal lead, Oettinger’s glove of desperation over Norway’s Mats Rosseli Olsen with 11:24 left in the second half could be considered one of the best in the tournament. Tweet from @IIHFHockey: Hello 911? I would like to report a theft 🤯 #IIHFWorlds #NORUSA @usahockey @DallasStars pic.twitter.com/b2AcYRTvXu It’s worth remembering that Oettinger is still in the early stages of his professional hockey career, having completed his rookie season with Dallas earlier this month. Selected in the first round (26th overall) of the 2017 draft, Oettinger posted an 11-8-7 record, a 2.36 goals-against average, a .911 save percentage and one shutout in 29 appearances with the Stars in 2020-2021. Team USA’s offense on Saturday was Conor Garland and Tage Thompson, who scored their first goals of the tournament. Stars ahead Jason robertson was dropped from the scoresheet for the first time in the tournament. The 21-year-old has collected points in his first four games, recording two goals and three assists in that span. The US team will face Germany on Monday May 31 for their sixth of seven preliminary round games. Game time is 8:15 a.m. PT with coverage on NHL Network. If the United States wins their last two games (Germany, Italy) in any way, they will not guarantee any worse than second place in the group game. As a reminder, NHL Network broadcasts all the games of the American team as well as the quarter-finals, semi-finals and medals. NOTE: Texas Stars defenseman Ryan Shea hasn’t dressed for the game and has yet to make his tournament debut. The 2021 IIHF World Championship takes place in Riga, Latvia. The 16-nation tournament kicked off on May 21 and will run until June 6. For full coverage, Click here. This story has not been submitted to the National Hockey League or the Dallas Stars Hockey Club for approval. Kyle shohara is the digital director of DallasStars.com and writes about the Stars / NHL. Follow him on twitter @kyleshohara.







