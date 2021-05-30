UF fails in SEC semi-finals, eliminated by UT

The fantastic offense that was present for Florida in their 3-0 start at the SEC tournament was nowhere to be found in the semi-finals against two seeds Tennessee. The sixth-seeded Gators had just four hits for the game and they couldn’t crack the code against the Volunteers pitchers.

A 4-0 shutout win for UT knocked out UF from the tournament on Saturday, and the Vols will advance to face either Arkansas or Ole Miss in the championship game tomorrow.

Brandon Sproat only made his second start of the season for Florida, and it was a bit difficult at first. He gave up a first single to Liam Spence of Tennessee, and although he forced a flyout after that, another single from Jake Rucker put two with one for The Flights. But after a hover and a strikeout, Sproat kept UT off the field.

Tennessee starter Camden Sewell had no such problem late in the game. He retired to the Florida side in order to start the game, including a strikeout against Nate Hickey. Sproat took notes from Sewell, scoring a 1-2-3 in the top of the second with two strikeouts.

But the Tennessee starter was no slouch. Once again, UF couldn’t draw anyone in at the end of the second as Sewell knocked to the side. At the top of the third, the Flights threatened Sproat. A single and a walk allowed two runners to play, and a sacrificial dead-ground put them both in goal position.

Florida threw Connor Pavolony of Tennessee at home to save a run, but after an intentional march, the bases were charged with two strikeouts. Evan Russell made a single, bringing the first inning of the game through, but a great home pitch from Jacob Young allowed Rucker to end the inning with a 1-0 deficit.

Sewell remained phenomenal, not allowing anyone to reach base in the third, and Tennessee added to their lead at the top of the fourth. Sproat gave up a first step, and a deep double bounced off the young diver’s glove, allowing the Vols to make a second run. A strikeout put two on the sidelines, but Sproat couldn’t contain the damage as a wild pitch resulted in a second run for the inning. Sproat walked Spence after that, and it ended his day after 3 2/3 innings in which he allowed five hits and three runs while striking out four.

Christian Scott came on for his first appearance in the tournament and a strikeout against Max Ferguson got UF out of the round. Florida eventually had a runner in the bottom of the fourth as Young started with a single, and he advanced to second on wild ground. Nothing came of it, and Sewell kept a 3-0 lead.

Scott didn’t allow any hits in the fifth or sixth innings, but did allow Spence a single in the seventh. After Spence moved up to second, Scott was taken out for Trey Van Der Weide with two strikeouts. He couldn’t get out, however, allowing a single RBI on his second pitch to give Tennessee their fourth inning.

Sewell’s day finally ended in the seventh after hitting a batter with a pitch. In six innings, he gave up two hits and no runs while striking out six. Redmond Walsh took over, and he sidelined the next three hitters.

Van Der Weide gave up a starting single in the eighth, and although he struck out the next two hitters, it was still shot for Jack Leftwich, who finished the inning.

The Gators had a bit of a rally in the bottom of the ninth when Hickey and Jud Fabian started with singles, putting in two with no outs. However, a 5-3 double play on a ball hit third by Kris Armstrong put two outs on the board, and a Kendrick Calilao pop-out ended the game.

Despite the loss, Florida almost certainly did enough this week to secure a national seed in the 16 and are expected to host an NCAA regional in Gainesville. However, it seems unlikely that UF will be able to host a super regional at this point.

We’ll have the answers to all of these questions (and more) on Sunday when the NCAA officially announces regional NCAA tournament assignments.

