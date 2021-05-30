Suspect arrested months after deadly DTLA hit-and-run thanks to DNA evidence left at scene





The LAPD says it identified their suspect in a fatal hit and run crash in downtown Los Angeles using the Department of Justice’s combined DNA index system. The hit and run in January claimed the life of Branden Finley, 46, who was on her way to meet friends for a bike ride on Saturday morning when he was struck. “A suspect left bloody clothes that had his DNA profile. Our Forensic Sciences Division was able to obtain a DNA profile and submit it to the Department of Justice. We got a DNA shot for a Ronald Earl Kenebrew Jr. and we had to go look for him, ”said LAPD Detective Juan Campos. Fortunately, Campos added, they didn’t have to look far. He was already in detention. “This science is amazing, how they can identify a person on a scene for something they did and disappeared. I’m glad that person was arrested. I wish I had been there when he was arrested. just seeing my hurt face that we all have because he took our child away from us, ”said Pamela Finley, the victim’s mother. Finley’s family have been waiting for this day for over four months – a day they weren’t sure would come. “He rode his bike every weekend with his friends. Kind, loving, generous. Everyone who met him was drawn to him. He had an infectious smile,” said Finley. The 36-year-old Lancaster suspect has a long criminal record and is currently in the city center men’s central prison after being arrested for theft in February. The suspect was driving a stolen vehicle at the time of the hit-and-run, crashed into other cars soon after, and then fled the scene on foot, leaving his bloody clothes behind. “You can’t take someone else’s life and just go and go on with your life like it never happened. You impacted not only my family, (but) all of their friends. , co-workers. We’ll never be the same again, “Finley said. In January, one of Finley’s two daughters asked investigators to find her father’s killer and the LAPD says that through an exact DNA match, they are convinced they did just that.

Copyright 2021 KABC-TV. All rights reserved.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos