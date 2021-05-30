5 times the little black dress turned out to match the trend of a Perma trend

What is there to stay and steal your heart forever? The little black dress. Have you already given him the ticket to enter the Perma-trend list?

Is your wardrobe dominated by black? I’m sure the LBD, or little black dress, makes up for a lot of that, and you’ve probably worn it too often. A term coined by French designer Gabrielle Bonheur Coco Chanel in the 1920s is still popular today. , and we believe that everything iconic remains iconic for a reason. From actress Audrey Hepburn to Princess Diana and Bollywood celebrities, this little black wonder has proven to be a must-have and can instantly elevate any look. Do we need more evidence to call it a Perma trend?

The little black dress is a timeless classic that does not require anything more to have its moment of celebration, such is the power it has. Perma trends are those that don’t fade over time, but grow and thrive in your closet through a variety of designs. Here’s our edit to show you how Bollywood divas have embraced this trend over the years and continue to do so.

Are you looking for a formal outfit or a party outfit? Sonchiriya actor Bhumi Pednekar does it in style and gives us proof that it matches both the bills. She opted for a velvet blazer dress with a lapel collar and kept her glamor soft, emphasizing her dress.

Are you a sucker for overdone sleeves? Take a cue from the fashion of Kedarnath actress Sara Ali Khan for how to do it in style. Celebrity stylist Lakshmi Lehr chose this satin bodycon dress with Victorian sleeves and paired it with rings. She kept her hair smooth, her lips vibrant and her eyes wet with shimmers.

Always ready for a day in black, Ananya Panday, the Khaali Peeli actress wore a sheer, solid black mesh long sleeve top and layered it with a strappy wrap dress adorned with buttons. A pair of black stockings, stiletto heels, a subtle pout, and wavy hair will seal the look for you.

Always ready to serve looks like a queen. Shanaya Kapoor defeated in a mini A-line dress by Prabal Gurung that wore off-the-shoulder puffed sleeves. She wrapped it all up with peach lips and straight hair.

Golden movie star Mouni Roy decked out in a plain black herringbone dress with a black clutch and a stiletto adorned with gold details. She finished the look with smoky eyes, bare lips and wavy hair.

How many little black dresses do you own? Let us know in the comments below.

For more fashion and beauty information, follow @pinkvillafashion

Read also |5 times Katrina Kaif proved she’s always ready for summer with cool outfits