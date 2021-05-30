Shoes should match the belt for a well-dressed look





Q When wearing a traditional navy blue blazer, gray flannel pants, and cordovan or brown shoes, what is the correct belt color, brown or black? Does the belt have to match the shoes? Thank you for your reply. I see why you have trouble answering this question; it is because of your choice of shoes. The most usual choice to go with a navy blazer and gray pants would be black shoes. But, because you chose brown or cordovan (reddish brown), you created a problem. There are several possible reasons for your choice. Your brown or cordovan shoes may be your favorite, either for their looks or for their comfort. Or, maybe you are one of those men who shun black shoes because you find them a little too serious and dressy. (These are the dressiest color for men’s shoes.) On the other hand, you might just prefer to wear shoes from the brunettes family because they are a little unexpected, to stand out. Wearing brown shoes, instead of black, with blue or gray clothes is something a lot of pointy dressers like to do. Cordovan colored shoes are widely regarded as the ideal / logical answer to what to wear with the traditional pairing of a navy blazer and khaki pants. True, I’m glad to see that you didn’t ask about whether you can wear gray or blue shoes to repeat the color of the pants or blazer. Unless you dress informally in fun colorful moccasins or boat shoes, these colors aren’t something a well-dressed man would wear. So, coming back to your question: the belt should match or tie with something else in your outfit. As you noted, most dressing tips suggest that a man’s belt should be in the same color family as his shoes, although they don’t have to match exactly. I think a black belt wouldn’t be good, and I lean towards a nice belt in a certain shade of brown. Alternatively, how about a departure / escape from tradition? If you go for a pair of suspenders (suspenders) rather than a belt, you can choose a stripe or pattern and avoid having to choose between a black or brown belt (but any leather trim should be brown). If you’re wondering how to finish your jumpsuit for a polished effect, consider a classic shirt in solid white, light blue, or pale yellow. (Avoid interesting patterns and bold stripes.) Most blue ties will work well. Or, to complete the mix: with brown shoes, consider a tie with a small red and yellow pattern; but if your shoes are cordovan, I recommend that you repeat the reddish shade with a burgundy tie or sweater vest. Since your jacket, pants, and shoes are slightly offset (yes, it’s really not a traditional jumpsuit), you don’t want to go for unusual or eye-catching accessories. Your goal should be to look cool and sophisticated, not overdressed. Please send your questions about your man’s dress or grooming to MALE CALL: [email protected]

