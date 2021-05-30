Bartram Trail students outraged after yearbook photo changes

St. Johns County School Administrators got caught changing reality. Or by trying. They applied Photoshopping to a school yearbook. Bad photoshopping. Really bad.

The yearbook counselor imagined a high school dream world where the students dressed in primitive fashion and the school system dress code was strictly followed and had the yearbook photos of 80 girls yes, just the girls rudely modified to reflect this utopia.

Students and parents noticed this and objected, and school administrators and staff quickly became a global strike chain via the internet. Bartram Trail high school policies reported by The New York Times and Washington post, but it can happen.

Riley OKeefe, a freshman at the school whose unchanged school photo looked just plain darling, had her before and after yearbook photos shown around the world after the story broke . It had to be at least a little awkward. But she was poised and well spoken when she addressed the St. Johns County School Board on Tuesday while wearing the same perfectly presentable ensemble as in the yearbook photo.

Not only is the bad idea sent, but the implementation of the dress code has become a distraction, she said. The current situation is unfair, unjustified and unconstitutional. This is unfair because it makes young women feel insecure and uncomfortable. This is unwarranted because it sexualizes the bodies of young women. And it’s unconstitutional because young women are treated differently from young men.

True that. I really can’t improve on his summary.

My experience both as a poorly dressed student and as a worried parent of twins with sometimes expressive fashion tastes is that school dress codes waste everyone’s time. This is Florida. The look is informal. Everywhere, but especially on the coast. No way around that. Schools should either wear a uniform or become free; anything else tends to be excruciatingly difficult to define and apply fairly. With the result that this is usually applied selectively: jocks and cool kids come by, kids who have issues other than their taste in dress are often pushed aside.

And make no mistake about it, as with the directory changes, it’s the girls who are particularly scrutinized and ashamed. People think it’s an urban legend that administrators used to make girls kneel down so they could measure length from floor to hem of girls’ skirts, but it was a practice when I was to college. Everyone was glad things had relaxed in high school.

Bad experiences with dress codes

As an alumnus of Seabreeze High School, a school with a view to the beach, I discovered the loosest dress standards in any academic environment outside of summer camp, shirts, shorts, t-shirts and Hawaiian jeans that saw some action. The students dressed even worse. Somehow, I passed without being marked by the experience.

But that was in the 1970s and everything is fine. Some 20 years later, much of my son’s wardrobe in schools in Volusia County consisted of cargo shorts and black (unpacked!) T-shirts bearing the Misfits gnarled skull logo. My daughter was reprimanded for everything from necklines to putting her hair up in a bandana on a bad hair day (proof she could be a gang member!).

Somehow, however, both kids have been successful throughout their graduate studies with their not terribly reformed fashion sense. Bottom Line: Academic success and neat dress are unrelated issues. A quick survey of graduate assistants in a university’s physics department could provide additional evidence if needed.

And yet schools continue to sometimes only digitally attempt to create a catalog world of respectful, modestly dressed children’s clothing with hair that falls within the narrow definition of normal by some administrators.

In addition to going through classroom subjects, teachers need to be social workers, life counselors, and generally fill in the gaps in basic socialization that parents too often overlook. It’s a lot. And if they also have to be fashion cops, that only hinders them from carrying out their most important duties. Even when fashion police sirens go off entirely on a computer screen.