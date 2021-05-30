Connect with us

Bartram Trail students outraged after yearbook photo changes

St. Johns County School Administrators got caught changing reality. Or by trying. They applied Photoshopping to a school yearbook. Bad photoshopping. Really bad.

The yearbook counselor imagined a high school dream world where the students dressed in primitive fashion and the school system dress code was strictly followed and had the yearbook photos of 80 girls yes, just the girls rudely modified to reflect this utopia.

Students and parents noticed this and objected, and school administrators and staff quickly became a global strike chain via the internet. Bartram Trail high school policies reported by The New York Times and Washington post, but it can happen.

Riley OKeefe, a student at Bartram Trail High School, speaks to the St. Johns County School Board about the discovery of the changed photo in his high school yearbook.

Riley OKeefe, a freshman at the school whose unchanged school photo looked just plain darling, had her before and after yearbook photos shown around the world after the story broke . It had to be at least a little awkward. But she was poised and well spoken when she addressed the St. Johns County School Board on Tuesday while wearing the same perfectly presentable ensemble as in the yearbook photo.

Not only is the bad idea sent, but the implementation of the dress code has become a distraction, she said. The current situation is unfair, unjustified and unconstitutional. This is unfair because it makes young women feel insecure and uncomfortable. This is unwarranted because it sexualizes the bodies of young women. And it’s unconstitutional because young women are treated differently from young men.

True that. I really can’t improve on his summary.

