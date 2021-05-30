Fashion
10 of Anya Taylor-Joy’s best fashion moments
Anya Taylor-Joy is quickly becoming one of our favorite style celebrities to watch. What sets the actress apart is how you can immediately feel her unique sense of personal taste with each ensemble: whether she is invited to present Saturday Night Live, attend the Met Gala, channel Hollywood glamor at the Golden Globes or walk the red carpet to one of its many movie premieres, she always looks genuinely herself. (Finding your own personal style can take some time; for some tips, follow these five lessons to find your own personal style, here).
The actress – known for her roles in The queen’s gambit, Emma, the witch, and Glass – has evolved in recent years from growing talent to an internationally recognized and award-winning star. Along with her on-screen work, she is also praised for her statement style, regularly experimenting with a wide range of designers – from Halpern to Dolce & Gabbana, Peter Do to Dior – as well as wearing vintage looks from the archives by the likes of Courrèges and Bob Mackie.
Her stylist, Law Roach, makes sure to inject pleasure with every outfit, whether it’s a shiny shade (more on the dopamine dressing, here), an assertive silhouette or quirky little details. Here, we list our favorite and most memorable Taylor-Joy looks on and off the red carpet.
For more on the actress, be sure to watch her exclusive video interview with Bazaar, in which she reveals her secret beauty tips and tricks, her relaxation rituals and why she takes crystals with her wherever she goes.
1
2021 – The Golden Globes
Anya stole the show at the Golden Globes this year by that bespoke Dior emerald look, which took over 300 hours to complete. The event was virtual, which means we didn’t have a traditional red carpet, but she did participate in a mini photoshoot to make sure the outfit got the attention it deserved.
It was custom-made for the actress by artistic director Maria Grazia Chiuri and featured a matching balayage cape and classic pumps, made from the same lurex fabric. She once again finished off her look with glittering jewelry from Tiffany & Co.
2
2021 – Presentation of Saturday Night Live
When presenting a special episode of Saturday Night Live – the first in front of a live audience since the pandemic took hold – Anya’s outfits of choice certainly didn’t disappoint. To open the show, the actress wore this elegant white Peter Do dress with a stunning feathered shoulder. She accessorized the look with over £ 40,000 of Tiffany & Co.
The actress wore a fabulous range of clothes throughout the show – check out all of her looks here:
LEARN MORE ABOUT ITS SNL MODE
3
2021- leave the studio
In another memorable look from her SNL Appearance, Taylor-Joy was seen leaving the studio wearing a mesmerizing coral gown with a delicate feathered trim from designer Alexandre Vauthier. Old Hollywood glamor with a modern twist.
4
2020 – The Late Late Show
We now know that when Anya is interviewed or appears in a chat show, she dresses for the occasion. During the Late Late Show with James Corden, she floated down the stairs in a sheer Paolo Sebastian dress with layers of tulle, paired with sparkly sandals and a classic black headband.
5
2021- street style
A more minimalist and streamlined look of Anya came thanks to this timeless urban style look. She wore her wide pants with a bold strapless bodysuit, which showcased her delicate collar. No matter what Taylor-Joy wears, she always looks chic.
6
2020- make the press
One of her most daring looks to date, the Queen’s Gambit star wore a puffed mini-dress over a leopard-print jumpsuit and matching boots – all by Halpern – during press interviews in New York.
7
2020 – First Emma
The actress wore memorable looks during her press tour of Emma, our favorite being this vintage Bob Mackie wedding dress that her stylist Law Roach found in the archives. She paired the dress with a jeweled necklace from Mateo for the Los Angeles premiere, which matched her Victorian style for the film.
8
2019 – ‘Glass’ premiere
One of our favorite things about Taylor-Joy’s style is that she isn’t afraid to turn things around. One moment she’s wearing an ultra-girly princess dress and the next she’s gone for an all-metallic gold suit with dark lips for an added edge. For the premiere of Glass she paired this Dolce & Gabbana suit with classic black heels, with her hair in a no-frills, side-swept style.
9
2018- Royal Academy of Arts Summer Exhibition
Anya has been expressing herself through statement pieces for years, and this Huishan Zhang dress is one that stands out. The delicate feather detail mixed with the floral embroidery gives this look a delightfully feminine feel, which Taylor-Joy wears so well.
ten
2018- The Met Gala
Anya joined the fashion elite for the 2018 Met Gala, the theme of which was Celestial bodies: fashion and Catholic imagination.
She wore a Dolce & Gabbana gown embellished with golden lace with puffed cap sleeves, complemented by a spectacular matching floral headdress in true romantic Italian style.
THE BEST GALA METS LOOKS OF ALL TIME
