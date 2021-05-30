10 of Anya Taylor-Joy’s best fashion moments

Anya Taylor-Joy is quickly becoming one of our favorite style celebrities to watch. What sets the actress apart is how you can immediately feel her unique sense of personal taste with each ensemble: whether she is invited to present Saturday Night Live, attend the Met Gala, channel Hollywood glamor at the Golden Globes or walk the red carpet to one of its many movie premieres, she always looks genuinely herself. (Finding your own personal style can take some time; for some tips, follow these five lessons to find your own personal style, here).

The actress – known for her roles in The queen’s gambit, Emma, ​​the witch, and Glass – has evolved in recent years from growing talent to an internationally recognized and award-winning star. Along with her on-screen work, she is also praised for her statement style, regularly experimenting with a wide range of designers – from Halpern to Dolce & Gabbana, Peter Do to Dior – as well as wearing vintage looks from the archives by the likes of Courrèges and Bob Mackie.

Her stylist, Law Roach, makes sure to inject pleasure with every outfit, whether it’s a shiny shade (more on the dopamine dressing, here), an assertive silhouette or quirky little details. Here, we list our favorite and most memorable Taylor-Joy looks on and off the red carpet.

For more on the actress, be sure to watch her exclusive video interview with Bazaar, in which she reveals her secret beauty tips and tricks, her relaxation rituals and why she takes crystals with her wherever she goes.