2021 CIF South Section Division 4 Swimming and Diving Championships

May 21-29, 2021

Santa Margarita Catholic High School, Rancho Santa Margarita, California

Short course

After the 2020 edition of the competition was canceled due to the pandemic, the competition returned in 2021 with athletes competing at the Santa Margarita Catholic High School. On the women’s side, in a competition filled with winners of lower-class events, California High School came out on top. For the men, it was Carpinteria who walked away with the title of the competition.

Girls recap

Women’s competition was dominated by subclass performance, with each individual event except diving being won by a first-year or second-year athlete.

The diving part of the competition, which took place last week, saw only one girl, Dara reyblat, take the planks. The Campbell Hall senior finished with a score of 410.05.

First swimming competition, California High School won the 200 IM relay in a dominant fashion, beating runner-up Castaic by almost four seconds in a time of 1: 57.54. The school opened and closed the competition with wins, finishing with the fastest 400 freestyle relay time at the end of the session. The school touched down in that race in 3: 49.68.

After helping his school claim first place in the relay, a freshman Kai left took first place in the free 200. The only competitor to finish under 2:00, Izquierdo touched in 1: 58.91. The swim was much better for the 14-year-old, her previous best time being 2: 03.60. The 200 was not her only victory of the competition, as she secured a second victory later in the 500 freestyle. She also won the event in a dominant fashion, leading the field by 11 seconds to touch in 5: 11.59.

California won a second freshman pickup in multiple events, Hanna LaBrada. LaBrada first led the field in the 200 IM with a time of 2: 13.28, before clinching his second of the day with a 58.09 in the 100 butterfly.

The first non-California win came in the free 50, when Kathryn simpson from Charter Oak came away with the best time. Simpson narrowly edged Bishop Montgomery’s Makena Nansen with her time of 24.47. Simpson did not finish after the 50-franc victory, he also scored another victory in the 100-franc (53.33).

The team of Zoe Ahrens, Amanda McKee, Brooke Munoz, and Alyssa haas de Tustin, who touched in 1: 49.29.

A second year student at the Summit, Chelsea beam left with the best time in the 100 backstroke. The school’s only competitor in the competition, Fascio touched in 1: 01.02 for his second medal of the day. Her first medal came in the 100m butterfly, where she was third in 1: 02.34.

The final individual event of the day featured Adelle brush at the head of the field in the 100 breast. A freshman at St. Monica’s Academy, Brush touched in 1: 08.73. Like Fascio, the victory was his second medal of the competition, having finished second in the 200 MN to start the day.

Team scores

California – 259 North – 145 Castaic – 140 Tustin – 136 Bishop Montgomery – 123

Recap of the men’s competition

While California was dominant in the women, they were edged out by Carpinteria in the men by just 15 points.

In competition last week in the 1 meter, Joshua thai won the diving event in record fashion for the Alhambra. The junior walked away with a new competition record in the event with a score of 646.75. That score was more than 100 points ahead of the peloton and nearly 10 points better than the previous record set by Jacob Fielding in 2015. Thai comes from a family that was recently successful on the boards, along with his sister senior, Briana, having been a part of the University of California, NCAA Berkeley team this year.

In the swimming pool, Bishop Montgomery initiated the meeting with the team of Davide Ciuffoli, Eric Zhou, Jack O’Shaughnessy, and Patrick melia leaves with victory in the 200 medley relay. The team finished in 1: 45.17. Three of the four relay members went on to win individual medals later in the competition.

In the free 200 it was Jaden ficklen, a second year student from Calabassas who came away with the best time. Ficklen hit in 1: 40.75 to beat the runner-up Jake pollard more than four seconds for victory. Ficklen did not finish after his first gold medal, also winning the 100 freestyle title. There he was the only athlete to dive below 48.0, hitting the wall in 46.86.

While Pollard was unable to win the 200 freestyle, he was able to walk away with the title in the 500 freestyle later in the competition. The former Campbell Hall has moved ahead Jacob Sallenbach win in 4: 44.91.

Picking up the title at 200 IM was a freshman from California, Oscar cruz. Cruz touched in 2: 01.34.

Tyler LeDet, a senior at River Springs, won the title in two events, the 50 freestyle and the 100 backstroke. Entering the competition as the seed in each, LeDet won hands down in both, hitting 21.33 at the 50 and 50.74 at the back. In 2019, LeDet finished 12th in the 50 freestyle and 6th in the 100 backstroke.

Participating in his first CIF championships, What Seider de Nordhoff won the 100 fly title with just 0.09 over Mary Star of the Sea senior Angel Gonzalez. Sieder touched in 52.80 against 52.89 of Gonzalez. Jack O’Shaughnessy, who was part of Bishop Mongomery’s 200 free relay winner, completed the top three.

The team of Nick pwee, Harbor Li, Daniel Oroszlan, and Jaden Ficklen of Calabasas managed to take the victory in the 200 free relay over Bishop Montgomery in 1: 32.79. The team was aided in their victory by Ficklen’s anchor leg of 21.20, which was the fastest in the field.

Beating Nick Pwee of Calabasas in the 100 breaststroke was Daniel Reyes from Northview. The senior was second in the 50th, sitting behind the fourth. Levi Medina, but closed the race quickly, splitting a 32.51 over the back half on his way to a final time of 1: 01.93.

California closed the game, which came away with victory in the 400 freestyle relay. Despite an effort by Augustus sheaffer at the end of the second Carpinteria stint to chase the Californian anchor Bryan Finley, he failed to close the gap. California finished in 3: 28.00 while Carpinteria touched down in 3: 29.68.

Team scores

Carpinteria – 223 California – 208 Bishop Montgomery – 178 Calabasas – 168 (tie) Pacifica-Oxnard, Aquinas – 120