Fashion interview: “People want to be beautiful again” – Delano

I was a lawyer for 17 years, working in national corporate law with Clifford Chance. It’s hard when you’re 18. You’re supposed to choose a path, but I didn’t know what to do. My mother was a banker. I thought if you study law you can do anything after that. Then I got lost as a lawyer. I have always been interested in fashion and clothing. I loved decorating my house, being creative and interested in beauty and decoration.

I had no experience in making clothes, although I bought a lot of clothes. My sister is much more technical and has taken sewing lessons. Shes the technician in our couple. That’s what helped us become really creative and constructive with that creative side.

How difficult was it to make the transition and what advice would you give to others looking to pivot their careers?

I am often envied by people who tell me that they are quite jealous, I knew what I wanted to do. I think the hardest part is having an idea to work on. For me it was not at all brave, I knew what I wanted to do. If you know what you want to do, it’s easier to take the leap of faith to do it.

If you are passionate about something that you don’t really need the courage you just did, it comes naturally. It’s like a call.

Sustainability is increasingly important to consumers. Is it difficult to be a sustainable and successful clothing designer and producer in Luxembourg?

We do not have mass production, we produce in two small factories in Portugal where we know almost all the seamstresses. We know we pay a fair price for the products. We also work with our two seamstresses in the workshop for the silk production side. There, I pay the Luxembourg salaries and they are very durable. We know that customers pay more, unfortunately that is the way it is. I’d rather take a lower margin and have a product made by people I know and where we treat people fairly than having them produced in large numbers in China or some other country. Success can also mean making meaning in what you do and for me that is much more important these days.