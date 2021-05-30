Celebrating the Great Outdoors – The New Indian Express





The references of the 70s and the vibes of the 90s merge into a charming summer capsule collection injected with a happy and uplifting mood. Dominated by yellow and light blue tones, Fendi reiterates her collaboration with New York visual artist Sarah Coleman, known for her disruptive manipulation of designer materials she uses to rethink and reuse everyday objects with an ironic filter. Sharing the same passion for taking craftsmanship in new directions, Coleman and Fendi’s Accessories and Menswear Artistic Director, Silvia Venturini Fendi, worked together on a new take on the iconic FF logo motif, which was revisited through a psychedelic filter from the 70s. The result is FF Vertigo, a new magnetic pattern offering a twist and twist version of the classic FF pattern. Inspired by the sense of adventure and freedom deeply linked to the outdoor lifestyle, the ready-to-wear range combines ultimate style and functionality. The women’s range includes multi-pocket skirts, convertible jackets and cargo pants with hyper feminine bodysuits and draped tops. There are also sporty windbreakers worn with coordinating sports ensembles, over one-piece swimsuits and bikinis, as well as over lace dresses, trench coats and flowy pants. The same combination of effortless elegance and contemporary functionality is also infused into the men’s collection, deeply inspired by an outdoor vibe. Lightweight yet durable fabrics give a stylish and practical touch to t-shirts, bowling shirts, Bermuda shorts, as well as cool fisherman’s vests matched with coordinating baggy pants and polished raincoats and summer suits crafted from lightweight organza . Celebrating the joys of outdoor living, Fendi Flow runners stand out with their FF Vertigo motif, as well as the new high-top Fendi Force featherweight sneaker, which finds its place alongside hiking sandals. The exterior theme also influences the hi-tech ear cups and phone cases, as well as the jewelry selection where the intertwined leather is paired with both lacquered metallic details and hiking ropes. True to the effervescent vintage spirit of the Summer Capsule, Fendi also infuses a free-spirited 70s vibe into a range of crochet bag styles, from Mini Peekaboo and Baguette to Sunshine Shopper. At the same time, a deliberately kitschy 90s vibe is channeled with the more daring version of the 1997 Baguette, covered in a cascade of sparkling sequins or enriched with intricate floral embroidery.

