Top international fashion news of the week | 05/30/21





Dior appoints Jin Xing as perfume ambassador and the designers of Milan Fashion Week do physical catwalks. Stay up to date with all the hottest international fashion news of the week. Dior names Jin Xing as the face of J’Adior Dior made history by naming Jin Xing as the face of J’Adior. Notably, Xing is a transgender ballerina, author, and activist, and was a former army colonel – she was the first to publicly undergo gender reassignment surgery in China in 1995. Xing is part of the fragrance campaign, explaining what she was feeling at the time. transition. “When I chose to become a woman, to become a mother, to be a wife and to face society again, at the time, 80% was worry, doubt and even contempt,” she says. Jean Paul Gaultier reveals new strategy and brings RTW back A few days after sharing mysterious images on his Instagram account – deleting the bio, the avatar and uploading a post that said “ The End ” – Jean Paul Gaultier has finally revealed what is going on. The French designer recruits a series of designers to take turns leading the brand. Gaultier brought in tattoo artist Dr. Woo, French shoe designer Pierre Hardy, German brand Ottolinger and stylist Georgia Pendlebury. It comes as the designer revealed he will be bringing RTW back after six years. Supermodel Bella Hadid has been at the forefront of the campaign, featuring many iconic Gaultier Marinire tops, corsetry and an interpretation of her 1996 ‘Cyberbaba’ (now ‘Morphing’) dress. The collection arrives in stores and online May 28. Trussardi appoints two new creative directors Italian fashion house Trussardi named the duo behind GmBH its creative directors. Co-founders, Serhat Ik and Benjamin A. Huseby will present their first collection in fall 2022. The two will work together to redevelop the brand’s image to suit a younger and fresher demographic. GmBH is considered a “modern Berlin fairy tale”. It offers clothing for men and women with fresh interpretations of workwear with a mix of underground influences and experiences with new and lasting textures. The air will use their “sharp and contemporary creative vision founded in [Trussardi’s] values ​​”when entering new roles. Christian Siriano brings the bride back Christian Siriano is bringing back his bridal collection for 2021. The new collection will reflect his underlying theme of inclusivity, with sizes up to 28. Pieces include a mix of traditionally masculine and feminine elements, including a mixed tuxedo. with ball gowns, black wedding dresses and daring pants. “We’ve had several conversations with all of these brides that come to our studio lately, we haven’t seen a brides in a year and now brides are arriving almost every day,” Siriano said. “What my team and I are telling them is: go for your ultimate and complete dream, any fantasy, whatever! If it’s a nightie dress, fine! If it’s a huge 10ft ball gown, you have to do it because you never know what’s going to happen. I think everyone should live to the fullest because we all see what can happen in our world. “ Designers Host Physical Shows at MFW Milan Fashion Week has announced its schedule for this year – several fashion houses are welcoming their new collections in person. MFW will take place from June 18-22, with live shows by Giorgio Armani, Dolce & Gabanna and Etro. There will be a mix of physical and digital performances throughout the event due to the pandemic. “We are approaching this new fashion week with a positive and optimistic attitude. The fact that the government accepted our requests made during the MISE Textile and Fashion Table, authorizing the holding of fairs present from June 15, allowed us to confirm the dates of Milan Fashion Week, giving an important signal of restart, ”explained Carlo Capasa, president of the National Italian Fashion Chamber.







