Men ‘become more comfortable with genderless fashion’ like skirts and leopard print

A lot of men like to experiment with their look these days.
And, according to experts, sexless fashion is a hot new trend for 2021.
Instead of just shorts and pants, we’re about to see more men in skirts, blouses and leopard prints.
Stars like Harry Styles are loving the sexless fashion trend right now.
The One Direction star recently won the BRIT Awards with a Gucci handbag and he’s also known to love wearing blouses, dresses and even feather boas.
Meanwhile, Damiano David, the lead singer of the Maneskin band – which won the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest – is also known for his androgynous style – with him, too, sporting skirts and a leopard print.
To find out if this trend will spill over into the mainstream, Billy Davies, style director for the men’s health and lifestyle brand. Equipment, told the Daily Star that he believes it will.
He commented: “Both men and women are more and more comfortable with sexless fashion.
“Genderless fashion comes and goes, with the ’80s bringing memorable androgynous looks.
“We are now in an exciting and styling phase again.”
Stylist Miranda Holder – who once styled Boy George – agreed, adding, “Idols like Styles aren’t afraid to experiment and break traditional gender fashion codes, and why not ?! should they have all the fun of fashion? “
Despite this, she said some men find the “peacock” tendency to follow fashion “unnecessary” and “uncomfortable”.
Billy also said that it’s not only celebrities who are leading the way in the popularity of genderless fashion, but online influencers as well.
He continued, “Celebrities and celebrities have a huge influence on what gets popular, but their power can’t go that far with the average person on Instagram.
“What really makes a drastic difference to how we view gender norms and fashion flow is the famous people on the internet online.
“Seeing Harry Styles rocking a handbag might sound awesome, but there’s always a gulf between us and them, a thought that things are okay for celebrities, but not for us.
“But with social media, more and more fashion influencers are steering fashion trends in more exciting directions, and the general public sees them as not famous and out of reach, but just like us.”
Miranda also added that sexless fashion is increasingly popular due to the “growing number of younger generations identified as non-binary”.
Asked what genderless fashion trends we can expect, Billy told us, “Styles in the Italian music scene are dominated by role-reversing fashions, with men pairing strong masculine looks (spiky hairstyles, also harsh ) with touches of femininity.
“If a footballer pairs genderless blouses with traditional feminine jewelry and is celebrated for it by the average fan, then the next step is obviously to take his approach.
Miranda added, “Young men in particular are more comfortable playing with color, texture, pattern and accessories.
Want to bring some glamor to your everyday life with all the hottest real life stories, fashions and even HOT sex tips off the press?
Well, we’ve got you covered with our new Hot Topics newsletter – it’ll drop straight to your inbox around 7 p.m. and you can unsubscribe whenever you want.
And signing up now means you’ll have a front row seat on our awesome new series in the lives of the next generation of Daily StarPage 3girls.
You can register here – you won’t regret it …
“You can expect to see more trends blurring the fashion lines between menswear and womenswear, such as on-trend jewelry, embellished fabrics, lace and leopard prints, which take a more prominent place in the collections. for men from the high end to the general public.
“Other trends to watch out for this summer include oversized shirts, suit shorts, safari jackets and for the brave or old fashioned – socks with sandals!”
We can’t wait to see what the guys will be wearing this summer!
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos