Men ‘become more comfortable with genderless fashion’ like skirts and leopard print

A lot of men like to experiment with their look these days.

And, according to experts, sexless fashion is a hot new trend for 2021.

Instead of just shorts and pants, we’re about to see more men in skirts, blouses and leopard prints.

Stars like Harry Styles are loving the sexless fashion trend right now.

The One Direction star recently won the BRIT Awards with a Gucci handbag and he’s also known to love wearing blouses, dresses and even feather boas.

Meanwhile, Damiano David, the lead singer of the Maneskin band – which won the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest – is also known for his androgynous style – with him, too, sporting skirts and a leopard print.







(Image: JMEnternational for the BRIT Awards / Getty Images)



To find out if this trend will spill over into the mainstream, Billy Davies, style director for the men’s health and lifestyle brand. Equipment, told the Daily Star that he believes it will.

He commented: “Both men and women are more and more comfortable with sexless fashion.

“Genderless fashion comes and goes, with the ’80s bringing memorable androgynous looks.

“We are now in an exciting and styling phase again.”

Stylist Miranda Holder – who once styled Boy George – agreed, adding, “Idols like Styles aren’t afraid to experiment and break traditional gender fashion codes, and why not ?! should they have all the fun of fashion? “

Despite this, she said some men find the “peacock” tendency to follow fashion “unnecessary” and “uncomfortable”.

Billy also said that it’s not only celebrities who are leading the way in the popularity of genderless fashion, but online influencers as well.

He continued, “Celebrities and celebrities have a huge influence on what gets popular, but their power can’t go that far with the average person on Instagram.

“What really makes a drastic difference to how we view gender norms and fashion flow is the famous people on the internet online.







(Image: Getty Images)



“Seeing Harry Styles rocking a handbag might sound awesome, but there’s always a gulf between us and them, a thought that things are okay for celebrities, but not for us.

“But with social media, more and more fashion influencers are steering fashion trends in more exciting directions, and the general public sees them as not famous and out of reach, but just like us.”

Miranda also added that sexless fashion is increasingly popular due to the “growing number of younger generations identified as non-binary”.







(Image: Getty Images)



Asked what genderless fashion trends we can expect, Billy told us, “Styles in the Italian music scene are dominated by role-reversing fashions, with men pairing strong masculine looks (spiky hairstyles, also harsh ) with touches of femininity.

“If a footballer pairs genderless blouses with traditional feminine jewelry and is celebrated for it by the average fan, then the next step is obviously to take his approach.

Miranda added, “Young men in particular are more comfortable playing with color, texture, pattern and accessories.

“You can expect to see more trends blurring the fashion lines between menswear and womenswear, such as on-trend jewelry, embellished fabrics, lace and leopard prints, which take a more prominent place in the collections. for men from the high end to the general public.

“Other trends to watch out for this summer include oversized shirts, suit shorts, safari jackets and for the brave or old fashioned – socks with sandals!”

We can’t wait to see what the guys will be wearing this summer!