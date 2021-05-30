Fashion
5 best children’s clothes in San Jose
Below is a list of the best children’s clothing in San Jose. To help you find the best children’s clothing near you in San Jose, we’ve put together our own list based on this list of rating points.
The best children’s clothing in San Joses:
- Tillys is not just a clothing store, it is a culture
- Tea collection travel the world bringing the appeal of different cultures and modern design to children’s clothing
- The place of children has all children covered for each season
- OshKosh Bgosh Border Available offers a real kid-friendly style
- Justice is your one stop shop where your daughter can discover wellness fashion and lifestyle products
Tillys
Tillys is located in San Jose, California. Explore the newest assortment of casual wear for men, women and kids, backpacks, shoes, hats, skateboards and more. Choose from brands like Obey, Nike SB, The North Face, Santa Cruz, Vans, Dickies, Adidas, Champion, Dr. Martens, and more. Tillys is your mention for every season, with cordial flannels and hoodies for the winter, and boardshorts and bikinis for the summer.
Tillys isn’t just a clothing store, it’s a culture. Tillys is a leading retailer of informal clothing, footwear and accessories for young men, boys, women and girls with a full assortment of iconic global, emerging and real estate brands rooted in an active and social lifestyle.
Products:
Men, Women, Children, Swimming, Jeans, Shoes, Backpacks, Accessories, Snow, Skating, Outdoors, Brands
LOCATION:
Address: 2200 Eastridge Loop, San Jose, CA 95122
Call:(408) 238-2418
Website: www.tillys.com
COMMENTS:
Mathew, Valeria and one other were very polite and constantly making sure everything was fine, thank you guys! Juann
Tea collection
Tea collection started with the dream of motivating global connection and curiosity for the little citizens of the world. They believe that no matter where they live or what language they speak, they have so much in common. They travel the world bringing the appeal of different cultures and modern design to children’s clothing.
Tea is something they all have in common. It is a drink shared in almost all cultures around the world. Over a cup of tea, people can seek moments of connection, understanding, and inspiration. That is why they call themselves Tea Collection.
Products:
Girl, boy, baby, swim
LOCATION:
Address: 378 Santana Row # 1110, San Jose, CA 95128
Call:(669) 231-4783
Website: www.teacollection.com
COMMENTS:
MAGNIFICENT STORE! My wife and I had a quick tour of this cute children’s clothing store yesterday. The salesperson named Kimberly was very helpful! Zed S.
The place of children
The place of children covered all the kids for every season. Shop for outerwear, sweaters, pants, long sleeve tops, hoodies, jeans and more along with cool clothes to keep you warm when the temperatures dip. When it comes time for the kids to dive in, make sure they’re ready for summer with stylish swimwear, blankets, shorts, tank tops, flip flops, sunglasses, hats and more again.
They achieved their prosperity on the basis of a very simple principle, trust. Where and when their customers choose to shop with them, they have confidence. The Childrens Place and Gymboree offer quality, value and style.
Products:
Girl, Little Girl, Boy, Toddler Boy, Baby, Shoes, Accessories, Family Outfits
LOCATION:
Address: 925 Blossom Hill Rd SPACE 1312, San Jose, CA 95123
Call:(408) 227-9060
Website: www.childrensplace.com
COMMENTS:
We got nephew and niece t-shirts as gifts from our San Jose vacation, fantastic variety and great value. The kids loved what they have. Hélène B.
OshKosh Bgosh Border Available
OshKosh Bgosh Border Available offers a true kid-friendly style, anchored in denim, with a perfect balance between quality, value and fashion. They are your full service store for everything your OshKosh child demands every day, year after year. Their store is open and offers curbside pickup service. Check out their new hours.
Products:
Baby girl, toddler, girl, baby boy, toddler boy, boy
LOCATION:
Address: 1600 Saratoga Ave Suite 229, San Jose, CA 95129
Call:(408) 866-5247
Website: www.locations.oshkosh.com
COMMENTS:
Good clothes, good prices, great customer care. Zemar P.
Justice
Justice is your one-stop-shop where your daughter can discover wellness fashion and lifestyle products that help build her self-confidence. She can come here to be inspired and to find her belonging. Plus, you get access to exclusive offers and customer service you won’t find anywhere else. They know your daughter is a star. So, they created a line of products that give it a little more shine. From lip gloss to fragrant products, this collection introduces her to the world of beauty.
Products:
Tops, bottoms, dresses and jumpsuits, swimwear, sleepwear, bras and underwear, shoes and accessories
LOCATION:
Address: 925 Blossom Hill Rd Suite 1109, San Jose, CA 95123
Call:(408) 281-1032
Website: www.shopjustice.com
COMMENTS:
The staff were super helpful! I came shopping to find something for my niece and the manager Karina was able to help me find the perfect gift! Veronica P.
