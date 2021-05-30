5 best children’s clothes in San Jose

Below is a list of the best children’s clothing in San Jose. To help you find the best children’s clothing near you in San Jose, we’ve put together our own list based on this list of rating points.

Tillys

Tillys is located in San Jose, California. Explore the newest assortment of casual wear for men, women and kids, backpacks, shoes, hats, skateboards and more. Choose from brands like Obey, Nike SB, The North Face, Santa Cruz, Vans, Dickies, Adidas, Champion, Dr. Martens, and more. Tillys is your mention for every season, with cordial flannels and hoodies for the winter, and boardshorts and bikinis for the summer.

Tillys isn’t just a clothing store, it’s a culture. Tillys is a leading retailer of informal clothing, footwear and accessories for young men, boys, women and girls with a full assortment of iconic global, emerging and real estate brands rooted in an active and social lifestyle.

Products:

Men, Women, Children, Swimming, Jeans, Shoes, Backpacks, Accessories, Snow, Skating, Outdoors, Brands

LOCATION:

Address: 2200 Eastridge Loop, San Jose, CA 95122

Call:(408) 238-2418

Website: www.tillys.com

COMMENTS:

Mathew, Valeria and one other were very polite and constantly making sure everything was fine, thank you guys! Juann

Tea collection

Tea collection started with the dream of motivating global connection and curiosity for the little citizens of the world. They believe that no matter where they live or what language they speak, they have so much in common. They travel the world bringing the appeal of different cultures and modern design to children’s clothing.

Tea is something they all have in common. It is a drink shared in almost all cultures around the world. Over a cup of tea, people can seek moments of connection, understanding, and inspiration. That is why they call themselves Tea Collection.

Products:

Girl, boy, baby, swim

LOCATION:

Address: 378 Santana Row # 1110, San Jose, CA 95128

Call:(669) 231-4783

Website: www.teacollection.com

COMMENTS:

MAGNIFICENT STORE! My wife and I had a quick tour of this cute children’s clothing store yesterday. The salesperson named Kimberly was very helpful! Zed S.

The place of children

The place of children covered all the kids for every season. Shop for outerwear, sweaters, pants, long sleeve tops, hoodies, jeans and more along with cool clothes to keep you warm when the temperatures dip. When it comes time for the kids to dive in, make sure they’re ready for summer with stylish swimwear, blankets, shorts, tank tops, flip flops, sunglasses, hats and more again.

They achieved their prosperity on the basis of a very simple principle, trust. Where and when their customers choose to shop with them, they have confidence. The Childrens Place and Gymboree offer quality, value and style.

Products:

Girl, Little Girl, Boy, Toddler Boy, Baby, Shoes, Accessories, Family Outfits

LOCATION:

Address: 925 Blossom Hill Rd SPACE 1312, San Jose, CA 95123

Call:(408) 227-9060

Website: www.childrensplace.com

COMMENTS:

We got nephew and niece t-shirts as gifts from our San Jose vacation, fantastic variety and great value. The kids loved what they have. Hélène B.

OshKosh Bgosh Border Available

OshKosh Bgosh Border Available offers a true kid-friendly style, anchored in denim, with a perfect balance between quality, value and fashion. They are your full service store for everything your OshKosh child demands every day, year after year. Their store is open and offers curbside pickup service. Check out their new hours.

Products:

Baby girl, toddler, girl, baby boy, toddler boy, boy

LOCATION:

Address: 1600 Saratoga Ave Suite 229, San Jose, CA 95129

Call:(408) 866-5247

Website: www.locations.oshkosh.com

COMMENTS:

Good clothes, good prices, great customer care. Zemar P.

Justice

Justice is your one-stop-shop where your daughter can discover wellness fashion and lifestyle products that help build her self-confidence. She can come here to be inspired and to find her belonging. Plus, you get access to exclusive offers and customer service you won’t find anywhere else. They know your daughter is a star. So, they created a line of products that give it a little more shine. From lip gloss to fragrant products, this collection introduces her to the world of beauty.

Products:

Tops, bottoms, dresses and jumpsuits, swimwear, sleepwear, bras and underwear, shoes and accessories

LOCATION:

Address: 925 Blossom Hill Rd Suite 1109, San Jose, CA 95123

Call:(408) 281-1032

Website: www.shopjustice.com

COMMENTS:

The staff were super helpful! I came shopping to find something for my niece and the manager Karina was able to help me find the perfect gift! Veronica P.